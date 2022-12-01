THERE'S plenty at stake on Saturday as two of the top four sides battle it out in a clash that could change the make-up of the Ballarat Cricket Association Division 1 ladder.
The clash between third-placed Mount Clear and fourth-placed Brown Hill sees Mount Clear go in with the advantage after the first day of play last Saturday.
Thanks to an outstanding bowling display from Mount Clear's Ashley George's who nabbed four wickets, It meant Brown Hill only managed to set the Mounties 159 for victory.
After a sensational start to the year, Brown Hill has faltered in recent weeks. It will be up to the much vaunted bowlers to set-up any chance of a victory with only a small total to defend and the promise of excellent batting conditions for one of the first times this season.
Should Brown Hill slip up here, The opportunity is there for East Ballarat to take its place, but its fair to say East will need a huge batting effort to beat Darley.
Darley produced the goods with the bat last weekend, as Dilan Chandima continued his rich vein of form, leading his side to 337 from the 80 overs.
Chandima was irresistible with 158 off just 184 balls, including 20 fours and two towering sixes, remarkably his second score of 158 this season.
But if ever a side is capable of knocking off Darley, it is East Ballarat as they showed in the opening round of the season.
A lot in this case will come down to the East top-order. If the likes of Lewis Hodgins, Rory Low and Harry Ganley can do the bulk of the heavy lifting early, it will set up the contest for a thrilling conclusion. If Darley gets on top early, it looks a big mountain for East to climb.
While all the action will be around them, second-placed Napoleons-Sebastopol face its biggest test of the season, trying to reel in Wendouree's big score of 3-296.
Cole Roscholler's 144 led the charge for the Red Caps with opening partner Tristan Maple providing the perfect support.
The pair put on 175 for the first wicket, blunting everything that Naps-Sebas threw at them. Roscholler then set about cashing in and did so in hitting 15 boundaries and five sixes.
Naps-Sebas are more than capable of scoring the 297 runs required here, but you get the feeling Wendouree might just be starting to find its range after a disjointed start to the season.
The final match is a contest between two teams desperate for a win, Buninyong and Golden Point.
Who would have thought that Golden Point would be so far down the ladder after the heroics of last March? But the Pointees should be in here after they restricted Buninyong to just 7-126 last weekend. It would be a brave tipster to go against Golden Point here.
