A new key sponsorship deal will enable the Central Highlands Football League to keep club costs to a minimum.
The CHFL has secured Ballarat farm and agricultural machinery business Brandt as its new naming rights partner for the next three years.
CHFL president Doug Hobson said the sponsorship was instrumental in the league being in the rare position of not needing to pass on any administration fees to member clubs.
This is the first naming rights partnership change for the CHFL since 2006.
Hobson said with an extensive rural and farming community within each of the member clubs, the new partnership was a natural fit for both parties.
"We're sure it will bring benefits to both organisations."
Brandt's Ballarat manager Glenn Closter said the business was always eager to support the people and communities it operated in.
