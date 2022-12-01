The Courier

CHFL announces new key sponsorship

Updated December 2 2022 - 1:02pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandt's Ballarat manager Glenn Closter, left, with CHFL president Doug Hobson. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A new key sponsorship deal will enable the Central Highlands Football League to keep club costs to a minimum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.