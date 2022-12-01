The Skipton Historical society wants clarity over the future record and history of the town.
The society currently leases the Skipton courthouse and Police Residence from Working Heritage but the lease has run out and they are in a limbo period, unsure of what their future might be.
Society President David Hunneybell said they have heard about an artists residency program that could potentially take over the lease.
Working Heritage executive officer Ross Turnbull said this program is still in development and the Skipton police residency is a possible location.
"However, there is absolutely no decision being made," Mr Turnbull said.
As part of the normal process when a Working Heritage lease ends, a community survey was conducted which indicated respondents "were keen to support the Historical Society".
Mr Hunneybell said there has been a lot of community effort and money raised to restore the buildings and continue the historical work.
He said it would be a pity if the buildings were not used by locals.
"There's gonna be a lot of animosity," Mr Hunneybell said.
The two buildings are next to each other, but the courthouse is more prone to flooding.
For this reason the society has moved its collection to the bigger police residence.
Mr Hunneybell said if they are unable to secure a lease for the police residence, the society will not be able to fit back into the courthouse.
"What will happen is we will probably have to close up because we don't have anywhere to put the stuff," he said.
Mr Hunneybell said people are often contacting the society for help researching their family history.
He said they keep important records of the town and without the society they would be lost.
"There's all kinds of records in there and all kinds of photos that go way, way back.
"It's just an asset for the community."
Working Heritage is currently re-negotiating the lease agreement.
Mr Turnbull said they are looking to change the lease to a licence.
This would allow other community groups to potentially use the grounds for events.
"The historical society is not likely to be moved out anytime soon," Mr Turnbull.
"Whatever happens, we will give them plenty of notice.
"The licence arrangement for the courthouse does not change anything about their tenure."
Mr Turnbull said the decisions will need to go through the board and anticipated this would be finalised in 2023.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
