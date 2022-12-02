Preparations are underway to organise one of Ballarat's biggest Christmas events.
Ballarat Carols by Candlelight will be held on December 18, continuing the tradition at Mars Stadium.
President Matt Hustwaite said he was pleased to see a number of community organisations coming together to be a part of the event.
Before the stadium grounds open, Ballarat Rotary's Christmas Markets also will be running.
Mr Hustwaite said this was a great opportunity to support the community after the cancellation of SpringFest.
"It's great for those small businesses to have an opportunity to sell their wares," he said.
"Also for the community groups that are beneficiaries of Rotary's efforts [will] still get some benefit from this event as well."
Mr Hustwaite said 10,000 people are expected to attend the event the event.
"Ballarat can be guaranteed another magical night of music, highlighted by exceptional local talent," he said.
Ballarat Centre of Music & the Arts will be organising the pre show entertainment, including children's acrobatic, jazz and music classes.
BCMA's Paula Heenan said it was a great opportunity for students to be exposed to an event outside of the normal theatre experience.
The evening will be hosted by Ballarat radio personalities Julia Zass and Gavin McGrath.
While the event is free, registrations are encouraged.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
