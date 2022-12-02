The Courier
Community

Ballarat Carols by Candlelight returns in 2022

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
December 2 2022 - 12:00pm
Emily Westblade and Rebecca Rasmussen perform at the 2018 Ballarat Carols by Candlelight at Mars Stadium. Picture by Kate Healy.

Preparations are underway to organise one of Ballarat's biggest Christmas events.

