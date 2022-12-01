The Courier

3/12 Icon Drive, Delacombe | New shed, ready to move in

December 1 2022 - 4:00pm
New shed, ready to move in | Commercial property
  • 3/12 Icon Drive, Delacombe
  • 250 square metres
  • Onsite auction December 9 at noon
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: Charles Kennedy on 0431 914 778 or Bowen Kemp on 0457 239 549
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to offer for sale this new shed, which is primed and ready for its new owners to start moving stock into immediately.

