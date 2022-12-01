New shed, ready to move in | Commercial property

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to offer for sale this new shed, which is primed and ready for its new owners to start moving stock into immediately.
3/12 Icon Drive, Delacombe comprises a floor area of approximately 250 square metres. It sits within a secure, fenced and gated industrial shed complex.
This property boasts approximately seven metre internal clearances, with a motorised roller door of approximately five metres by four and a half metres. Facilities within the property include a disabled toilet.
The property is located in the increasingly popular western growth zone. It is also nearby the burgeoning Delacombe Town Centre.
This opportunity to invest or owner-occupy is not to be missed. Contact the agency for more information or to arrange a private inspection.
