Period home with contemporary style in Lake Wendouree | Feature property

Sitting on a tree-lined street one block from Lake Wendouree, this house has a superb blend of period features and contemporary updates.
A stunning formal front garden with hedging and standard roses sets the scene, as does the tessellated tile verandah. Glass front doors then open to a wide central hallway, with polished timber flooring and a decorative archway leading to the centre of the home.
The air-conditioned main bedroom has an ensuite and clear views out to the gorgeous gardens. Two of the three other bedrooms have built-in robes, while one has a mezzanine floor for a study or additional bed.
A spacious formal lounge sits at the front of the home, while further along the hall is an open plan kitchen, family, and dining area. The cupboards, drawers and a built-in pantry provide ample storage.
A gas log fire in the family room is warm and comforting, while a split system keeps it cool. The home also has ducted central heating.
The rear deck is covered by a vergola-style roof, which can be adjusted to take advantage of the sun or protect from rain. Lush lawn is surrounded by trees, while the double garage can be accessed from the rear laneway.
Close to Sturt Street, shops, cafes, hospitals, recreation reserves and transport, this property's character and location are tough to match.
