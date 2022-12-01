North-facing luxury near parkland | House of the Week

Of all the highlights of this property, let's begin with one that's actually across the road. Positioned opposite Pearces Park, this in an idyllic location for the new homeowners, whether it's young families who'll enjoy being close to play equipment (the perfect place to celebrate big birthday parties), or somewhere for empty nesters to retreat and relax under the shade of the magnificent trees.
Boasting a complete renovation and restoration of incredible quality, the home itself is overflowing with impressive fittings and features.
The house has blackbutt hardwood flooring, ducted heating and refrigerated cooling, custom Wainscot panelling in all three bedrooms, new floor coverings throughout, custom plasterwork and timber window features.
The home oozes luxury, with the master having discreet ensuite access, back lighting, floor-to-ceiling tiles and the finest fixtures and fittings. The oversized built-in robes have automatic lighting, which complete the 5-star feel of the home.
The breathtaking view as you enter the house will leave you wanting more, with a stunning chandelier adorning the hallway and flowing into the main living space, which is flooded with natural light through the rear French doors.
One of the many supreme features includes the hand-built kitchen, with stone benches and splashback, new stainless steel appliances and a 900 millimetre oven.
The butler's pantry flows through to a rear mudroom and laundry area, with views across the newly paved area and lush backyard.
The pristine landscaping in this function space is the perfect place to enjoy a summer evening under the atmospheric overhead lighting.
Upstairs is a multipurpose loft space that could be an office, used as a convenient storage space, or a children's retreat. It has ducted heating and cooling to ensure it's comfortable all-year round.
The leafy suburb of Mount Pleasant is a short commute to Ballarat's CBD, a close to the popular Drive café, and directly opposite that stunning park for kids and pets to expel all their spare energy outside.
This property has too many features to list and simply must be inspected to be appreciated. Call the agency today to book your own private inspection.
