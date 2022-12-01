The Courier
News

Family Advocacy and Support Services arrives in Ballarat for the first time

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
December 2 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new court integrated service hopes to address the "very real problem" of family violence in Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.