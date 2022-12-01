A new court integrated service hopes to address the "very real problem" of family violence in Ballarat.
Family Advocacy and Support Services has expanded into the city to give residents improved access to vital family violence supports.
From Friday, the service will be available at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia when it sits in Ballarat on circuit.
The service follows the Ballarat Foundation's Vital Signs report, released in November, which shows the rate of family violence common assault in Ballarat in 2021 was 24.2 per 10,000 persons, about 12 per cent higher than Victoria's rate of 21.5 per 10,000 persons.
The report revealed family violence common assault peaked in the city in 2018 with a rate of 26.9 per 10,000 persons.
"It has since decreased, but has remained higher than Victoria for the past eight years," the reports says.
Victoria Legal Aid family law projects manager Sophie Meehan said the FASS expansion into regional Victoria was a sign the model was working.
FASS was previously only available at the Melbourne and Dandenong registries of the FCFCOA.
"Family violence remains a very real problem across Australia and it is vital that we continue to broaden access to support services," Ms Meehan said.
"FASS supports families to resolve matters in the court safely and more quickly, while also providing vital and necessary links to holistic supports, like accommodation and financial counselling services, which often go hand-in-hand."
WRISC Family Violence Support in Ballarat was selected as one of several new partners to deliver FASS services until June 30, 2025.
WRISC program manager Margaret Cooper welcomed the partnership.
"We have been working over many years to support women and children impacted by family violence, which can occur in all manner of family dynamics - in a marriage, de-facto relationship, people with disability who rely on a carer, and between a child and an older relative," Ms Cooper said.
"It can have a devastating impact on so many different areas of a person's life which is why partnering with others is so important. We want to ensure there is no wrong door for someone seeking help, our network will be able to support you."
VLA will provide duty lawyer services for people with family law matters through FASS, alongside the Ballarat and Grampians Community Legal Service.
BGCLS family lawyer Tamar Haigazian said Ballarat faced increased challenges in accessing justice.
"The FASS project is a great example of collaboration in the legal and non-legal sectors, where through combined skill, support and knowledge, we can ensure that people get support, when and where they need it," Ms Haigazian said.
FASS provides legal and non-legal wraparound supports, including assistance with accommodation, finance, and drug and alcohol abuse to those impacted by family violence.
For the first time since launching in 2017, FASS will be broadened to include mental health supports.
The FASS expansion has prioritised partnerships with organisations to capitalise on their knowledge, experience and strong understanding of their communities.
That's more important than ever in regional areas like Ballarat which face increased challenges in accessing justice.- Tamar Haigazian
Other new partners include Relationships Australia Victoria, which will deliver mental health support services and No To Violence, which will support male clients across all FCFCOA circuit locations and permanent registries.
No To Violence chief executive officer Jacqui Watt said the organisation had been involved in the FASS project since its inception five years ago.
"We have been in a prime position to see what a difference our presence can make to good court outcomes if male court users are willing to engage with our FASS worker prior to, during and after his hearing," Ms Watt said.
"We have had very positive feedback from men that there is a service available for them to engage with someone who can assist with their court experience and provide appropriate referrals."
RAV chief executive Andrew Bickerdike said specialist services had a positive impact on mental health.
"We know that earlier intervention and wraparound specialist services like the ones we deliver have a positive impact on mental health, addressing suicidal ideation and promoting safe and healthy relationships," Dr Bickerdike said.
FASS is part of an $85 million nationwide expansion. It will be available at all nine FCFCOA circuit locations in Victoria.
