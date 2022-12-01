The Courier
Festival brings 1.5 million cubic metres of foam to Myrniong

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated December 1 2022 - 7:29pm, first published 4:55pm
Foam Fest is coming to St Anne's Winery in Myrniong this Saturday and was the venue for its first Australian festival before the pandemic. Picture by 365 Sports.

A whopping 1.5 million cubic metres of foam is coming to the region this weekend - for what is arguably the world's biggest bubble bath.

