A whopping 1.5 million cubic metres of foam is coming to the region this weekend - for what is arguably the world's biggest bubble bath.
And it will be pumped around the world's largest inflatable waterslide.
'Foam Fest' is coming at St Anne's Winery Myrniong this Saturday after 20 dedicated people have spent almost a week setting up.
Canadian-Australian company 365 Sports is running the event for people aged 9 to 99 - and organisers said the day would help the Make-A-Wish and local CFA volunteers.
President Jesse Fulton said there was a special place in their hearts for the Garrards Lane winery.
"We've had two amazing events here (pre pandemic) and this is actually the first place we hosted Foam Fest in Australia," he said.
"The partners at St Anne's are amazing and the course is awesome.
"It's a family of farmers who are just incredible and we can not thank them enough for all the help they give us.
"The crew love the town and area and the foam always flows amazingly here.
"It's a bit sheltered from wind on the Myrniong course which makes for a great event.
"The venue is beautiful. We run through forests, vineyards, grassy fields and by waterways.
"It is stunning.
"Also the wine after the event - it's delicious!"
Structures on the day also include walls, cargo climbs and something called "monkey-business".
"We have food, drink, a DJ, announcer, giveaways, contests, beer tent, and a fun zone for the little ones," Mr Fulton said.
"We don't charge for spectators or guests which is very unique for these types of events.
"We want everyone to join in and help build awareness and revenue for Make-A-Wish Australia.
"We know first-hand how important it is for children with life threatening diseases or terminal conditions to get a wish.
"If you put things into perspective and think about what some children and families go through, then you really understand why this event is so great for everyone."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
