COBBLESTONE conqueror Simon Clarke might have made history with a Tour de France stage five win this year, but he is yet to claim a green-and-gold jersey in Buninyong. He has plenty to chase in January.
Amanda Spratt has three but after two years of added struggles and a new, much smaller team, there is plenty fuelling her targeted return to our roads.
World cycling commentator Matt Keenan says there is no denying the passion the nation's top cyclists have for pulling on the green and gold.
Reigning men's road race champion Lucas Plapp confessed at this week's AusCycling Road National Championships launch he trains in his green-and-gold jersey and often with his matching bike rather than his training wheels - even though technically the colours should be reserved for racing.
There is no denying when it comes to road cycling, Ballarat - and indeed the repeated Mount Buninyong climb - has become entwined in the modern green-and-gold legend.
We are about to host RoadNats for a 17th consecutive year and for the 20th time in 22 years.
Now we are preparing for what Keenan touts as one of the strongest fields in a return to the seemingly normal after two pandemic-compromised championships.
Keenan says for all the heavyweight internationals that sign on for the Tour Down Under in Adelaide or the Geelong-based Cadel Evans Road Ride, both UCI tour events, the nationals is personal.
With RoadNats officially launching this week, the countdown is on for when this gets personal for us too.
New South Wales coastal city Wollongong hosted the UCI Road World Championships in September. Our neighbour Geelong was home to the worlds more than a decade ago.
The state government has kept the suspense going on a location, or potential for a staged format, for cycling's road race in the 2026 Victorian Commonwealth Games. Criterium racing is in Gippsland, time trials are in Shepparton with BMX, Bendigo has the track program and Ballarat has mountain biking in Creswick.
We are not the only city with strong cycling credentials but we have long been the only true place where Australian champions are made.
Ballarat, and in particular Mount Buninyong, is where the top para-cyclists fought so hard to join the program. This is where the leading under-19 cyclists get to tackle the same course as the homegrown riders they vie to emulate, while seeing their heroes up close training and competing on the same roads.
We have so much to be proud about Ballarat being the place Australia's best cyclists target to be riding right after Christmas.
The greater the competition, the greater the spotlight when cycling in our backyard is broadcast over the world.
