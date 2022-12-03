The Little Issue editor Matilda Goodbourn believes you are never too young to change the world.
The grade six pupil's hard work on the children's publication, which raises awareness and money for Ballarat's homeless and vulnerable people, has been recognised.
Matilda received the Fred Hollows Humanity Award and was named the Victorian 2022 junior ambassador in November.
The award celebrates pupils who show compassion, integrity and kindness in their everyday lives, just as Mr Hollows did.
Matilda, 12, said she was honoured to win the award, which saw 50 pupils nominated in Victoria.
"I am really proud but it's also a great reminder that you are never too young to change the world and every bit counts," Matilda said.
I think I want the world to be a better place and I have people - family and friends - around me to help me.- Matilda Goodbourn
Matilda established The Little Issue in 2018 after seeing The Big Issue being sold on a Ballarat street.
The then-eight-year-old asked her mum for a copy however her mum explained not all publications were for children to read, and the idea to create a children's magazine was developed.
The Little Issue was launched through Matilda's school, Emmaus Catholic Primary School's social justice program.
Since then, she has produced five issues with the past three issues dedicated to a particular theme, including music, climate change and animal extinction.
The sale of the publications have raised hundreds of dollars for the Ballarat Soup Bus.
As part of her Fred Hollows junior ambassador role, Matilda has extended her humanity by allocating $5000, donated by Specsavers, to a Fred Hollows Foundation program of her choice to help end avoidable blindness.
Matilda said deciding on a program was difficult but she chose to support Vietnam, where more than 400,000 people are blind and eight million people live below the poverty line.
"My grandmother volunteered as a nurse in Vietnam so it's a nice connection. It feels good to support them. I am glad they are getting some help," she said.
Matilda, who starts secondary school in 2023 at Loreto College, plans to continue producing more editions of The Little Issue in the future.
She said the Fred Hollows Humanity Award highlighted the publication was worthwhile and other people may hear about her and follow her lead to help disadvantaged people in the community.
The Little Issue's next publication will focus on food and cooking, with an article on the Ballarat Soup Bus. To contribute or inquire about a digital copy, email littleissue.ecps@gmail.com
