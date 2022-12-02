FOR a school of just 70 pupils, and just 16 in grade six, it's a miracle that Skipton Primary School can even compete at state level cricket against some of the biggest schools in Melbourne.
But this group of young girls are just getting started, with the school completing its fourth successive victory in the School Sports Victoria Cricket Championships which were played in Melbourne this week.
After being named state champions in 2017, 2018 and 2019, this completely new team of pupils from grade four to six has once again been named the state's best, beating Mount Waverley (a school of some 800 plus students) in the final by eight runs.
The squad lost by just one run in the first of its round robin games played in St Kilda on Thursday, but managed to win every other game on its way to the final.
Grade five and six teacher Robin Baker said he knew the team had talent, but he didn't know if they had the belief to be the state's best.
"We've had some very good girls over the years," he said. "They are an amazing group of girls and they were really well supported by the boys who I thought were unlucky not to get through as well.
"It's a fantastic effort when you think of the size of our school. I don't think the kids really realise what they've achieved but they will in time.
"Probably when you look at the bigger schools, you see them with two or three classes of grade sixes, we'll we've got 16 kids total in grade six and we've also got a few grades fours and fives in this team as well.
"We're fortunate that we can all just slip out and have a game at recesses and lunch times. We just play on our netball court and I think because we've got boys and girls, the girls have an understanding of how to hit some pretty fast bowling and that definitely helps us. We also have a group of girls who can all bowl overarm, which is an advantage for us as well.
"I've seen plenty of good teams and I knew this team was pretty good and would be very competitive. It's great to be able to win it again for the school."
