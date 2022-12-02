The Courier
Junior Sport

Four wins on the trot for Skipton Primary School girls cricketers at School Sports Victoria championships

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 2 2022 - 3:24pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skipton Primary School girls are once again the Schools Sports Victoria state cricket champions. Picture supplied

FOR a school of just 70 pupils, and just 16 in grade six, it's a miracle that Skipton Primary School can even compete at state level cricket against some of the biggest schools in Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.