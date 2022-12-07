Meet the new creative force at the Ballarat International Foto Biennale

Artist Pete Volich was living in Croatia when he saw a job advertisement for the new role of creative producer for the Ballarat International Foto Biennale, but even with almost 16,000km standing between him and Ballarat he knew the job was for him.
Despite never having visited Ballarat, Mr Volich knew of the BIFB, the city's arts culture and the Art Gallery of Ballarat having been friends with gallery director Louise Tegart for more than 20 years.
Three weeks ago he made the move across the globe to start in the newly-created position which will see him serve as creative producer for the festival as well as the National Centre for Photography in Lydiard St.
The new role will see Mr Volich produce the logistics of the festival, select artists and once redevelopment of the National Centre for Photography is complete, to build the programming for the centre when it opens in 2024.
"As soon as I saw the call for applications for this job I got really excited," Mr Volich said. "I knew it was my job ... and as soon as I saw the application I wanted it."
Mr Volich moved to Croatia nine years ago to explore his family backgroundand while living there got married and was working as an artist throughout Europe.
Although he had planned to return earlier, he got stuck in Croatia during COVID and only got back to Australia to take on the new job in Ballarat. His partner will move here in the coming weeks.
"We look forward to working with Pete to deliver a creatively charged program for the 10th Ballarat International Foto Biennale in 2023 and launch the National Centre for Photography (NCFP) in 2024," said BIFB chief executive Vanessa Gerrans.
"Together, BIFB and the NCFP will offer visitors a place to discover photography and exchange ideas year-round; presenting works by respected artists, supporting emerging talent, and welcoming everyone to discover contemporary visual culture.
"We know that BIFB and the NCFP benefit from a diverse range of perspectives and experience. As we continue to grow our team, Pete will bring a dynamic, positive energy along with professional experience in photography and the creative industries."
With a diverse background Mr Volich believes he is uniquely placed to bring the world's best photography to Ballarat.
Having been born in Western Australia and a graduate of the West Australian School of Art and Design, he has worked in the areas of photography and print-based media in arts institutions around Australia and internationally including the National Film and Sound Archive, Canberra; Next Wave Festival, Melbourne; Performance Space, Sydney; Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney; and the Royal College of the Arts, London.
From 2011 to 2013 he lived remotely in northern Australia in the Anangu, Pitjantjatjara, Yankatjatjara (APY) lands where he was studio manager for the Kaltjiti Arts Centre and worked with critically acclaimed Indigenous artists.
After that he was the creative director of VOLI prints on silk from 2013-18 making fine art prints for silk and cotton, showcasing his designs in London and being stocked in Australian fashion designer Aerelio Costarella's boutique store.
He also underwent a one-year mentorship with Sir Isaac Julien in London where he was involved in documentary and film projects.
"I'm really excited about the new team at BIFB. It's exciting to start something new with another new person (2023 is also chief executive Vanessa Gerran's first BIFB) bringing new ideas and new perspectives.
"And I'm just really excited to start working with stakeholders in Ballarat and really pushing the limits and boundaries of what photography can be, where people can do it and see it."
