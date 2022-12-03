The Courier
Fifa World Cup

Ballarat's World Cup soccer pitch as excitement grows for Socceroos clash

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 3 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam, 10, Tilly, 12, and Patrick, 8,

As excitement grows ahead of the Socceroos' do-or-die World Cup clash against Argentina on Sunday, Ballarat's own push to be part of the Women's World Cup is steaming ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.