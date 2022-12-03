Ballarat's World Cup soccer pitch as excitement grows for Socceroos clash

As excitement grows ahead of the Socceroos' do-or-die World Cup clash against Argentina on Sunday, Ballarat's own push to be part of the Women's World Cup is steaming ahead.
Soccer fans across Ballarat will set their alarms to be up before the kick-off of the round of 16 match at 6am on Sunday.
Behind the scenes ahead of next year's FIFA Women's World Cup, Ballarat has been lobbying to be the location of a training camp for one of the international teams.
"We are doing everything we can at the moment to attract a team to be based in Ballarat for a training camp," said Ballarat mayor Des Hudson.
"We have complied with FIFA inspections to showcase the Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility, not only the turf pitch but our synthetics," he said.
Ahead of the 2015 Asian Cup, Ballarat hosted Bahrain for a week-long training camp and a friendly against Jordan.
"We have hosted Bahrain, we have hosted the Matildas v New Zealand (in 2016) so we can absolutely host an international soccer team here for training and we would love to do so."
Cr Hudson said FIFA was "keeping their cards close to their chest" as they inspect all grounds that could potentially be used as training camps ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup which runs from July 20 to August 20.
Ballarat District Soccer Association president Herman Bogers said it would be "fantastic" if Ballarat could host one of the international teams next year and said the good fortunes of the Socceroos and Matildas was exciting for the future of grassroots soccer.
"We are all pushing for it as anyone would who loves the game, It would be fantastic to host a team here like we did with Bahrain before the Asian Cup."
Mr Bogers said he was looking forward to getting up at a more respectable time of 6am Sunday to watch the Socceroos rather than the early hours of the morning when the round robin games were scheduled.
"We are all fingers crossed for the men on Sunday, and with the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year it's good for the sport," he said.
"During COVID a lot of people found other things to do, other activities ... but I think as everybody is getting back from COVID I think next year will be when we expect numbers to get back to where we were, or past it.
"Every time we have a World Cup there's a bit of a peak so I expect ... that to happen again."
