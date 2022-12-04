Submerge your senses in the bustling beauty of Ireland's lively pub scene for one night only as the Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Song Book band heads down to Clunes.
The musical quartet comprising multi-instrumentalists Dublin born Gallie, Paddy Montgomery, Ruth Wise and Sam Davies are set to perform some of Ireland's greatest hits including those from well-known Celtic artists Planxty and Van Morrison.
Gallie said Sionnach Rua, which translates to "red fox" in Gaelic, Ireland's native language, was chosen as the name of the band as he said their music is sure to have audiences "transfixed".
The term Sionnach Rua derived from Irish folklore describes a witch who shapeshifted into a red fox to seduce the men of Ireland.
"Growing up I had memories of singing in pubs back home [in Ireland] and so the whole show is all about bringing that Irish pub atmosphere here to Australia," Gaillie said.
"No one night is ever the same and we'll be performing from a list of 80 songs."
However, he said what would really illuminate their performance was their use of uilleann pipes, which was often described as a softer version of traditional bagpipes.
"The secret sauce really is Sam [Davies] on the yellow pipes because they're so ancient sounding and they really are like the belly of Ireland and they just are beautiful ancient instruments," Gallie said.
Most of all Gallie encouraged those interested in attending their show, which has already been listed as part of Showcase Victoria and a nominee for Folk Alliance Australia's People's Choice Australian folk act, to bring their "singing voices", "laughing bellies" and "stomping feet".
"I'd say maybe even their drinking boots because the 'craic' [fun] is just going to be unbelievable," he said.
"We are going to have songs that are going to make you cry, stories that will make you laugh, songs that'll make you just want to get up off your seat, clap your hands and stomp your feet.
"So it's got everything; it covers the whole spectrum of emotions."
Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Song Book will be performing at the Clunes Town Hall from 7pm on December 10. Tickets will cost $45. To find out more visit https://www.sionnachruagreatirishsongbook.com/
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
