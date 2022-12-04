The Courier
Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Song Book heads to Clunes

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
December 4 2022 - 3:00pm
Submerge your senses in the bustling beauty of Ireland's lively pub scene for one night only as the Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Song Book band heads down to Clunes.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

