Police will be out in full on Saturday, as crowds converge on Victoria Park for the return of the Spilt Milk music festival to Ballarat.
Since its first run in the city in 2019, Spilt Milk has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With thousands of people expected to attend Saturday's event, a police spokesperson said they would be making sure punters and the wider public were safe.
"Police have been working closely with the event organisers, local council and health services to plan for the festival," the spokesperson said.
"The focus for police will be on ensuring road safety to and from the festival, public order around town after the festival and the trafficking or dealing of illicit substances.
"There will be a range of specialist units supporting frontline police at the festival tomorrow to detect and deter and illegal or anti-social activity, including transit police, mounted branch and highway patrol."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Punters are expected to show up in force for the pop music festival's return - despite initial flooding concerns from organisers.
This year's festival will see performances from Australian music royalty, including DJ and producer Flume, Perth indie-rock outfit Spacey Jane and prolific singer-songwriter G-Flip, among others.
Gates will open at 11am on Saturday, with music continuing until 11pm.
Punters have been asked to remember the event will be 100 per cent cashless - with a debit, credit or phone card required to purchase from the festival's stallholders.
Water bottles are allowed, if empty and not made of glass or metal, and bags must be 20 by 30 centimetres or smaller to be brought in.
Despite the sunny forecast of 28C on the day, organisers said the festival ground remains damp from recent downpours, and advised punters to bring waterproof shoes and or gumboots.
For more information, visit spilt-milk.com.au/ballarat/.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.