A new community garden in Sebastopol is gaining momentum, with the community invited to contribute their ideas.
The Sebastopol Community Garden, in partnership with Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre, the City of Ballarat and Phoenix P-12 Community College, will be located on the college grounds in Spencer Street.
Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre community development officer Sandy Darrington said it was hoped the whole community would be involved in the project.
"We're really hoping we get the whole community involved. There really should be something there for everybody," Ms Darrington said.
"We really need that community engagement. We will have a stand-out at Coles and have that one-on-one interaction with the community and tell them about it and let them ask any questions.
"We have surveys about what people would like to see in the garden. It's all that community engagement that is important because the community has to have that sense that it is theirs so they will protect it, they will love it and they will come to it."
The Sebastopol Community Garden is part of Regional Development Victoria's $5 million Spotlight on Sebastopol project.
The project is funded, with the RDV having made a $320,000 contribution earlier in 2022. The garden is waiting permit approval from the City of Ballarat.
It will include orchards, all access garden beds, water tanks, watering systems and shedding. An engagement program will be delivered to educate children and the community and foster participation.
"We want it to be a little food hub for the community, we want it to bring people together in terms of a social hub and we also want it to be like a place where people can volunteer, combating that social isolation and giving people the opportunity to find their tribe, meet people like them and people who aren't like them," Ms Darrington said.
"We also want it to be a therapeutic space. Our garden specialist is really into therapeutic gardens and we are talking to an art therapist as well. There will be space down there where people can gather to work or do courses."
The Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre will continue to operate its kitchen garden, which will have herbs and become a sensory garden and still be an important aspect of what the centre does.
The Sebastopol Community Garden is expected to be completed in June 2023.
To contribute ideas, go to https://www.ballaratnc.org.au/newgarden.php and follow the link to the short online survey.
To get young people involved, a Minecraft design project is being held which can be accessed through the Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre website website.
