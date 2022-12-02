North Ballarat Cricket Club's Jason Crosbie will be putting on the black-and-white for the 300th time on Saturday, as the club legend reaches a milestone he's been chasing since 1996.
It all started back when he was just 13 years old.
"I started my juniors at North back in 1995-96 and played my first senior game the following year as a 13-year-old," Crosbie said.
"It was actually alongside my school teacher at the time who was the captain of our fourths."
Despite North Ballarat's withdrawal from A Grade cricket this Ballarat Cricket Association season, Crosbie said he was never leaving the club.
"I've always been at North. I have been on the committee for nearly 20 years now so I never even considered moving before this season," Crosbie said.
"I was probably going to be playing A Grade this year had we fielded a side but obviously a few things changed in the offseason."
A 3rd XI premiership in 2002-03 came to Crosbie's mind when reminiscing about his career, but the clubman looked back to his time coaching juniors, who he would eventually line up alongside, just as fondly.
"I've coached quite a few of the boys that I've ended up playing A Grade alongside," Crosbie said.
"It is really rewarding to watch kids that you have coached in juniors come through the ranks and end up playing A Grade with them."
Crosbie's family will all be in attendance on what will be a special Saturday, but sadly his biggest supporter won't be in the stands.
"I lost my mum to cancer four and a half weeks ago. She was my biggest supporter and unfortunately she's not going to be there which is a bitter pill to swallow," Crosbie said.
"She was there nearly every week right through my career."
Crosbie thanked the club for been incredibly helpful to him during this time, noting that that is the beauty of a community club's family-like atmosphere.
North Ballarat Cricket Club's 2nd XI plays Buninyong at Northern Oval No. 2 at 12.30pm on Saturday.
