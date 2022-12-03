Following the bushfire that threatened Lexton three years ago, a group of volunteers have put together a book to record the frightening blaze.
'Heat, Help and Healing' was launched last weekend at the Lexton Recreation Reserve in front of 150 people.
The 240-page book of about 600 photos features nine landowners, impacted by the fire, who share their memories and appreciation.
The idea for the book came after the Pyrenees Shire Council set up the Lexton and District Community Recovery Committee, which decided there needed to be a document recording the historical fire.
'Heat, Help and Healing' co-ordinator and editor Judy Martin, of Lexton, interviewed CFA volunteers and landowners who willingly shared their experiences.
"I came to appreciate more the devastation and tough journey they had faced. My sincere appreciation goes to each landowner for their contribution. At times this was certainly a difficult and emotional process," Ms Martin said.
"I have learnt how fragile our land is and how we, as a community, can be so easily threatened. This fire, and also the recent floods here, have emphasised the need to help each other and remain strong as a community.
"Both events have reinforced the invaluable contribution that our CFA brigades make to keeping us safe."
The book is a journey from the day of the fire on December 20, 2019, to the days, weeks and months that followed and the years since.
It includes three sections, heat, help and healing.
The 'heat' section is a reminder of the heat of the dry summer, the record temperatures on the day and the heat of the fire.
The 'help' section highlights the help received from authorities, volunteers and residents to combat the fire and keep loss to a minimum, and shifting sheep to safer ground.
The final section about 'healing' shows how the land and residents fought back within weeks of the fire.
"I think the book is an historical record. I think new people move into the town and people in the country have to realise how much we dodged a bullet, we certainly did, but also the importance of the CFA," Ms Martin said.
"Through selling the book and through the launch day, we are hoping once our costs are met that we've got some money to donate to the local CFA."
During the launch, CFA district 16 commander Damian Scott presented four awards to CFA life member Jim Impey and David Jolly (50 years' service medal), Peter Wheeler and Barry Herbertson (both 60 year medal recipients) and Lexton Fire Brigade captain at the time of the 2019 fire, Steve Wheeler (30 year medal).
'Heat, Help and Healing is available at Lexton, Amphitheatre and Waubra post offices, Beaufort and Avoca information centres and the Pyrenees Shire Council Beaufort office.
State government funds helped the book's production and printing, and launch, while the Pyrenees Shire Council oversaw the project.
