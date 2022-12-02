All she saw was a white flash, and with that Anne Hanrahan could have been dead or seriously injured.
But the Bakery Hill pub operator is drinking from a 'glass half-full', after a runaway ute on Thursday smashed into two road signs, glass windbreaks, timber dining settings and five other cars - including her own.
"I was lucky," the Munster Arms manager said without hesitation.
"I was sitting in the car at the time and the back window and a back door were smashed.
"It all happened so quickly."
The historic hotel and its resilient staff reopened for meals at noon on Friday.
The only signs of the trail of destruction a day earlier were a few shards of glass, scrape marks on the concrete and a metal post where a timber pole once held up the verandah.
A large directional sign has been repaired - and a 60km/h speed sign that was carried half a block down Victoria Street had already been replaced.
"It's business as usual ahead of Christmas for us," Ms Hanrahan said.
"All is good.
"We had a quick sweep-up of the outdoor area this morning."
While her car was not written off - one of her staff-members' was - and much of Thursday was spent sorting out paperwork.
"It could have been so much worse. There could have been a mum with a pram walking along the footpath, but no one was walking by (at the moment)," she said.
"No one was badly hurt."
She admitted it was a close call - and probably a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Ms Hanrahan said she wanted to thank the SES, firefighters and all emergency service personnel who helped on the day.
Paramedics said a man in his 30 was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police have not charged anyone at this stage.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
