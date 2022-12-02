User groups of Ballarat's Eastern Oval are welcoming the announcement of repair works to the facility's grandstand.
The grandstand, which dates back to 1904, will undergo repair works across the summer due to building damage developed over time.
The City of Ballarat has put the project out for tender and is seeking expressions of interests for the works.
The restorations works will include; repairs to roof plumbing, renewal of bird proofing, removal and replacement of timber flooring to the grandstand, installation of flashings to the grandstand sub floor structure, repairs to inground storm water and the renewal of ceiling and services to storeroom areas.
Golden Point Cricket Club secretary John Ogilvie said improvement works would not only benefit sporting clubs who use the oval, but draw in interstate visitors.
"Our club has been often involved in helping to host national championships of kids. Recently last week there was the 12 and under championship in Ballarat," he said.
"We get regular comments about the aesthetic of the Eastern Oval in general - particularly with the backdrop of the grandstand.
"People from interstate love coming to the Eastern Oval."
The historic wooden bench seating will be removed while works are carried out, but will be returned once new timber flooring is laid.
City of Ballarat confirmed The Grace Elm, a heritage-protected tree planted in 1874 in honour of legendary English cricketer Dr W.G Grace, is unaffected by the works.
City of Ballarat Mayor, Cr Des Hudson said it was vital to protect such historic community assets.
"The Eastern Oval grandstand has been around longer than anyone in Ballarat has been alive," Cr Hudson said.
"Every now and then it is going to need some love and attention, as all historic structures do."
