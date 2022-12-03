The Courier
Photos

The Courier's weekend in sport gallery | December 3-4

By The Courier
December 3 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Le Lievre (Mt Clear) runs between the wickets during the Brown Hill v Mount Clear match at Western Oval. Picture by Kate Healy

The weather could not have been better for sport across the Ballarat region, and The Courier was out and about capturing the action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.