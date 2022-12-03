The Courier's weekend in sport gallery | December 3-4

The weather could not have been better for sport across the Ballarat region, and The Courier was out and about capturing the action.
Our photographers Kate Healy, Adam Trafford and Lachlan Bence were amongst the action at the Division 1 Bowls clash between Buninyong and Sebastopol as well as the Division one BCA match between Brown Hill and Mount Clear at Western Oval.
Athletics also returned to Llanberris for Round 6 of the Athletics Victoria Shield League (AVSL) .
Have a look in the gallery above to see all of the action. Who can you spot?
