A number of residents at the Delacombe Bupa aged care home have been hard at work creating gifts for the local community.
Maree Lee, Dorothy Wood and Doreen Steer are all part of a resident-run craft group and have organised a stall in the foyer of their residence.
Ms Lee said for the last six weeks they have been "flat chat" working at their stall.
"We haven't been anywhere," she said.
Despite some difficulties with the sewing machine and overlocker choosing to not cooperate at times, all three women said they have enjoyed putting together the potential Christmas gifts as well as spending time with each other and keeping each other company.
Ms Wood said she has been sewing and knitting since she was very young, learning off her mother.
"Whatever she did I had to do," she said.
At the beginning of the project, the women started with four tables full of handmade items. When The Courier visited them they were down to two.
Assistant general manager Kahlia Waters said it was important for her to see the residents continue their independence.
"We are really lucky that these ladies have some really good talents," she said.
It means they are able to encourage other residents to participate as well.
She said the ladies have been in charge of making sure there is always someone manning the stand.
Ms Waters said they will often rotate shifts over lunchtime and organise for someone to always be at the front.
"When you move into aged care, it's not that you just come here to do nothing," she said.
"This is all the stuff that they did in their own homes, so they can come in here and do this."
Ms Walters said the women have been op shopping to find the dolls, and headed out to the shops for the materials to clothe them.
"We have done a good job," Ms Wood said.
"It has been a lot of work but it has been worth it," Ms Lee said.
While this holiday's stall is over the women said they will be back soon.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
