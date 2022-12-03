School holidays could be art filled this summer with the number of activities lined up with the Ballarat Art Gallery.
They are centred around the latest exhibition Beating About the Bush which deliberately challenges the gallery's celebrated Australian Impressionist collection with contemporary Australian female photographers to question our history and identity as a nation.
Director Louise Tegart said in a statement she was "very excited" to be welcoming a variety of visitors to the gallery in the warmer months.
She looks forward to visitors enjoying the "vibrant program of events".
"This includes some talks as well as a special film screening of The Drover's Wife for our Gallery Members," Ms Tegart said.
School holiday workshops will be available on January 10 and 17 where children can create collages inspired by Jacqui Stockdale's work.
A number of events including artmaking workshops, a flower arranging workshop and an Auslan tour are on offer.
IN THE NEWS: Festivities hit the town in the lead up to Christmas
Cultural historian Juliette Peers will be speaking about how female artists have been written out of history on January 21.
Patrons who visit from January 23 to 29 will be able to observe artists at work as Penelope Bartlau and Jason Lehane create an installation in response to the exhibition.
"As usual we have some great activities for kids and families, some of which are free and some of which are ticketed," Ms Tegart said.
The program continues into February with a number of talks and panel discussions planned before the exhibition closes in the middle of the month.
IN THE NEWS:
"We are always looking for ways to welcome a more diverse range of visitors into the gallery and everyone in the Ballarat community to come along and get involved with the gallery's programs of exhibitions and events."
The works in Beating About the Bush were another way of considering gender, discrimination and a sense of place in conversation with the classic paintings.
Beating About the Bush looks at the same landscapes with different eyes, putting Australia's missing people back into the frame and challenging how we see ourselves.
The exhibition opened at the weekend and is free to enter at the Art Gallery of Ballarat until February 19.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.