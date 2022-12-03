The Courier
What's on

School holiday things to do at the art gallery

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
December 4 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contemporary Australian artist Nici Cumpston at the Art Gallery of Ballarat Beating About the Bush exhibition. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

School holidays could be art filled this summer with the number of activities lined up with the Ballarat Art Gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.