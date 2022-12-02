The Courier
Victorian Election 2022: Ripon seat results not clear as absentee votes wait in Melbourne to be counted

Nieve Walton
Nieve Walton
December 3 2022 - 4:00am
Louise Staley and Martha Haylett wait for the VEC to announce a winner for Ripon. Pictures by Adam Trafford and Luke Hemer.

Voters in Ripon are still waiting to find out who their state government representative will be.

