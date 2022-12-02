Voters in Ripon are still waiting to find out who their state government representative will be.
Candidates for the district also remain in limbo as the Victorian Electoral Commission work through postal and absentee ballots.
Votes were last added to the tally on Wednesday evening, increasing the total votes counted to 63 per cent.
Martha Haylett, the Labor Party candidate, remains hopeful she will be able to win the seat from Liberal incumbent Louise Staley, but after the 2018 fiasco where Labor claimed victory early, both sides are being cautious.
Despite a number of commentators calling the seat in Labor's favour, the Labor Party is waiting for more votes to be counted before they make a final declaration.
A number of voters in the Ballarat region who live in Ripon made an absentee vote, rather than drive an hour to the Maryborough early voting office.
All of these absentee votes, including a number submitted on election day at Wendouree booths, have all been sent to the Melbourne Showgrounds where the VEC is counting them along with all of the other absentee ballots from across the state.
Meanwhile, premier Daniel Andrews has announced his new cabinet with minor changes.
Northern Metropolitan Region MP Enver Erdogan and St Albans MP Natalie Suleyman were promoted to cabinet at the expense of Veterans and Commonwealth Games Legacy Minister Shaun Leane.
Another cabinet spot was left open by the retirement of upper house MP Jaala Pulford.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
