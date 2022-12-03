THE Friday night lights gave BMS the perfect opportunity to get back in form, eclipsing top-four aspirant Ballarat in a huge upset result.
Philip Clamp, David Berry, Ryan Bedggood and Michael Storey skippered their respective teams with aplomb as the home side ran all over Ballarat in a thumping 87-64 win, picking up every rink in a valuable win.
The BMS win also changed the complexion of the top four with Ballarat slipping out after results went against it on Saturday.
Learmonth was so close, yet still so far in its clash with top-of-the-ladder Victoria, going down by just two shots in a thrilling encounter.
Both team won two rinks, but it was the nine-shot win to the Haig Varcoe skippered side over Craig Findlay and 14-shots to the good for Shaun Clark that proved decisive.
It will be a hard pill for Learmonth to swallow being so close to such a dominant front runner, but the two rink wins to Ross Powell and a huge result to Brendan Pym will give it confidence for the second half of the season.
The other heartbreaker of the round happened in the Buninyong versus Sebastopol contest where the home side went down by just one shot, with both teams winning two rinks.
Winless so far this season, this looked the game Buninyong could finally make a mark and with Graeme Simpson and Wayne Morgan scoring impressive wins, it looked likely.
But that was until Sebastopol's Paul Lovell and his team of Fred Reus, Darren Meade and John Garvin that took up the challenge. With their teammates on other rinks floundering, the quarter set about righting the ship, winning their rink 29-13, to go with a narrow win to Ian Warner, it was enough to see Sebastopol home by just one shot.
Linton returned to form after last week's capitulation at Mount Xavier, winning all four rinks over Creswick with a 28-shot win.
Three of the four wins came right down to the final ends, but the real difference here was the 24-5 win by Rodney Hetherington that gapped the two clubs.
Mount Xavier maintained its second place on the ladder despite picking up just three points in a loss to Webbcona.
Webccona overall scored an 18-shot win led by strong wins to Matthew Collins and Gary Johnson.
