BCA Review | Mount Clear within percentage of second after big win over Brown Hill

By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 3 2022 - 7:02pm, first published 7:00pm
Thomas Le Lievre of Mount Clear anchored his team's chase against Brown Hill, top scoring with an unbeaten 84 in his side's win. Picture by Kate Healy

MOUNT Clear is just run rate behind second place on the Ballarat Cricket Association Division 1 ladder after a thumping victory over Brown Hill, a result that leaves its opponent clinging onto fourth.

