MOUNT Clear is just run rate behind second place on the Ballarat Cricket Association Division 1 ladder after a thumping victory over Brown Hill, a result that leaves its opponent clinging onto fourth.
Brown Hill's mediocre total last week of 158 never looked enough when the skies cleared on Saturday to produce perfect batting conditions.
And it was Mounties champion Thomas Le Lievre that made the most of the conditions with a sublime knock of 84 not out to lead his side to a convincing seven-wicket win in one ball short of 60 overs.
If Brown Hill were to be a chance, it needed early wickets. It grabbed one early when opener Matt Goonan was dismissed for just five, but Le Lievre joined Jack Jeffrey for an important 54-run second wicket stand.
A first baller to veteran Nathan Yates followed, but Le Lievre and Jarrod Burns stood firm to lead their side home.
The other three matches of the round all went pretty much to script as expected after the first day of play last weekend.
Napoleons-Sebastopol gave its big chase of 296 against Wendouree a shot, but always seemed short despite a rearguard from opener Daniel Scott who did his best to hold the innings together.
Scott was the one Naps-Sebas player who looking in control against the Wendouree bowling attack and would top-score on 90 and eventually would be the last one dismissed with the score at 212.
The problem for Scott was all the rest of his teammates couldn't get going with only 37 from Jonah Healey and 22 from Luke Corden putting a dent in the Wendouree attack.
In the end, this game was decided by Cole Roscholler's masterful 144 last weekend which ultimately proved the difference between the sides.
Another game that was more-or-less decided last weekend was the clash between Darley and East Ballarat after Dilan Chandima's 158 led Darley to 337.
If East was to be any chance, it needed its top three batters to get most of the job done. The last thing it needed was to see both Lewis Hodgins and Harry Ganley out in the first over of the day.
Jacob Eyers at the other end knuckled down to business. His 64 and Joshua Brown's 42 steadied the ship somewhat, but when both were dismissed the writing was on the wall as East fell well short of the target, all out for 179.
While it was Madushanka Ekanayaka who snared the first two wickets, it was the perfect all round game from Chandima, who led all the bowlers on the day with 4-42.
The final match of the round saw a convincing win to Golden Point over Buninyong. It was a win the Pointees just had to get after holding Buninyong to just 133.
With Manjula De Zoysa leading the way with the bat, top scoring with 58 off just 51 balls, Golden Point reached the target easily, eventually declaring at 7-207 off just 32 overs.
Buninyong was forced back into bat, reaching 5-99 at the close of play.
Brown Hill 158 (J Knowles 58 K Dobell 53 AJ George 4-59 G Trevenen 2-21 NA Yates 2-30) def by Mount Clear 3-160 (TL Le Lievre 84no JP Burns 35no J Jeffrey 27 S Fernando 2-11)
Darley 337 (D Chandima 158 H Wickramasinghe 53 DP Hyatt 45 R Hoey 26 H Givvens 2-35 M McKee 2-48 AD Rodrigo 2-65 L Hodgins 2-66) def East Ballarat 179 (J Eyers 64 J Brown 42 D Chandima 4-42 Dr Locke 2-1 M Ekanayaka 2-30
Buninyong 8-133(cc) (H Bond 84* M De Zoysa 3/33 N Maggi 2-8) and 5-99(cc) (H Bond 57no) def by Golden Point 7-207(dec) (M De Zoysa 58 A Warrick 30no S Ogilvie 28 D White 27 L Pegg 26no J White 25 MB Tierney 2-26 R Fisher 2-50
Wendouree 3-296(cc) C Roscholler 144 T Maple 64 R Simmonds 33no L Brady 27no V Pushpakumara 2-65 def Napoleons-Sebastopol 212 D Scott 90 JF Healey 37 AS McCafferty 3-42 B Weatherson 2-41 T Batters 2-59
