New rules around parental supervision at City of Ballarat swimming pools will be introduced this weekend, in an aim to improve child safety.
As of December 3, all children aged five and under will be required to wear a pink wristband when swimming.
The children must be accompanied into the water and within arm's reach of a parent or guardian over the age of 16 at all times.
Children aged five to 10 will be required to wear a yellow wristband, and must be constantly and actively supervised at all times.
The updated policy applies for any child under 10 swimming at Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre, Eureka Outdoor Pool, Black Hill Outdoor Pool, Brown Hill Outdoor Pool and Buninyong Outdoor Pool.
The new rules come as many of Ballarat's swimming pools open for the summer - including Eureka Outdoor Pool, which will celebrate 50 years since opening with a free day of swimming on December 4.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the rules had been introduce to reinforce child safety at swimming pools.
"We have always encouraged parents who are bringing kids along to have active supervision," Cr Hudson said.
"Our lifeguards who are supervising our facilities may be looking after up to 100 people in their field of view.
"This change is probably placing some extra onus on parents, but we want them to play an active role in their kids having fun and being in the water."
Cr Hudson said a moment of distraction could prove fatal.
"Nobody wants to see a tragedy occur, especially for young kids. The different ads that we see on TV tell us that a child can drown in seconds, and in a small body of water. We can be easily distracted," Cr Hudson said.
"Yes the pool is a fun place to come to, but the responsibility of your children still lies there.
"I am sure everyone would agree - nobody wants to be part of an accident."
