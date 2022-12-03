The financial burden of increasing cost of living expenses has continued to take a toll on the region and it is Ballarat's younger population who are bearing the worst of it the latest data reveals.
At the end of November, Mission Australia released the findings from their Mission Australia's Youth Survey Report 2022 which found one in 20 young people aged 15-19 in Victoria were unable to afford their bills or car payments.
Joanna Wilson, 19, is a young Aboriginal mother from Ballarat who can attest to the staggering statistics having had to make some unimaginable sacrifices to support herself and her less than two-year-old son.
Ms Wilson said prior to seeking assistance from Cafs through their Better Futures program and the Ballarat and the District Aboriginal Co-operative she had had to frequently toss up between having milk for her baby or her utility bills for the week paid.
"When my son was on formula, there were times when I had to give him normal milk because I didn't have the money to get formula," she said.
"Being a young mom and having to try and financially juggle everything; it's a big struggle."
While help from welfare organisations has lessened the financial plight for Ms Wilson she said she is still at times having to at times decide between having groceries or utility bills paid for the week.
"I do struggle a lot to pay the bills, sometimes I have to extend it for months or I'll choose between groceries and a bill for one week," Ms Wilson said.
"Some weeks I have to ask Cafs for food vouchers or even BADAC when they do give out hampers.
"It all just really depends on how much food prices have increased in the supermarkets at the time."
She said in some instances she has had to rely on her relatives to buy basic necessities for her son.
"Sometimes I even have family members that actually pay for my nappies because otherwise we wouldn't be able to get them," Ms Wilson said.
However, reflecting on her life so far, she said she believed even if she was not a young mother she would have still encountered hardships trying to afford daily essentials as young person more broadly.
"Even if I wasn't a teen mum, I feel like it'd all probably still be a struggle," Ms Wilson said.
The data also highlighted the issue of the state's dire housing market with almost one in 10, which equates to 9.2 per cent of young Victorians, expressing concern regarding a safe place to live.
This is something Ms Wilson has grappled with having had to wait more than six months to secure adequate accommodation for herself and her son.
"I was really struggling and I had just gotten out of a toxic relationship and it was quite difficult to get somewhere to live," she said.
"If it wasn't for Cafs I probably wouldn't have my house. They really had to push Aboriginal housing for me to get my unit.
"It was very hard for me to get on the waitlist because it was really long and I am actually very surprised I even got it."
During the period Ms Wilson was without a place of her own, she was consistently "jumping" from one spot to another.
She said while it was a challenge for her to secure stable housing, she could not imagine the adversity those younger than her would be facing.
Cafs Ballarat executive manager of client outcomes Rhiannon Williams said while she had not seen a significant increase in the number of young people enrolled in their Better Futures program over the years, the numbers had not declined either.
"We've seen a little bit of an increase, but it seems to be sustaining itself as well. So while there's been an increase from the year before we're not seeing that decrease but we do have people just continually moving through," Ms Williams said.
She said more funding for welfare organisations such as Cafs was greatly needed to ease day-to-day pressures for young people such as Ms Wilson.
"Funding programs, like Better Futures is really important as we can work with young people on building their financial literacy and at Cafs we do have a suite of services that we can consult with them to make sure that that happens for young people while we're working with them," Ms Williams said.
"We've got case management support as well and that helps advocate for young people who might otherwise not understand how they can advocate for their place in the world."
Ms Wilson echoed similar sentiments saying the government should put a stronger focus on equipping young individuals with better financial skills.
"You don't really learn about tax and that's a massive struggle for teenagers when they find out money has been taken out of their account and not knowing why," she said.
"I think the government should create a place where teenagers could learn to better manage their finances because they don't really have that in schools."
In October Uniting Victoria Tasmania's Can't Afford to Live report revealed more than 90 per cent of people were cutting back on food and groceries due to rising household costs.
It also found at least one in two were experiencing mental health impacts due to cost of living pressures.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
