Giving teenage girls a taste of trades is unlocking new career pathways.
More than 125 girls have been involved in Women in Trade Days run through Highlands LLEN, Women's Health Grampians and Platinum Institute this year to give them an idea of what opportunities a career in trades could give them.
It's also allowed them to show their generosity and give back to the community.
On each of the 12 Women in Trade Days, students have built a cubby house which have been donated to kindergartens, schools and other charities.
On Friday, students from Ballarat High School, who recently tried the tools and built their own cubby from the ground-up, donated their blue house to Grampians Health to use in fundraising for the Children's Ward at Ballarat Base Hospital.
Highlands LLEN chief executive Ben Taylor said the program was a partnership between agencies and businesses across Ballarat, including women working in trades who act as ambassadors for the students as they learn the basics.
It also helps break down the stigma around women in trades - where currently the construction industry workforce in Australia is only 12 to 13 per cent female.
"About 10 per cent of the girls (who have done the Women in Trade day) have gone on to change their program at school to be in building and construction, or have gone in to the workforce as an apprentice, trainee or school-based apprentice," Mr Taylor said.
Girls are given an introduction to the project, a lesson on using the tools and reading plans, and are helped to complete all components of the cubby houses.
Mr Taylor said the try-a-trade day helped break down stigmas.
"It helps break down the stigma that females can do it. They've got a great opportunity to get in to the industry ... but we've got to change the culture too.
"We are saying to girls that you can do this, give it a go, try it and look at what the opportunities are for a career in the future."
One participant said women in trades made it better for everyone.
"You can't just have all blokes in the industry it's not fair and it's not fun for everyone," she said.
