The Courier
Roads

Pot holes plague car park at Wendouree Home Co centre

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
December 3 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Potholes continue to plague Ballarat drivers in key traffic areas, busy roads and shopping centre car parks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.