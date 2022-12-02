Potholes continue to plague Ballarat drivers in key traffic areas, busy roads and shopping centre car parks.
The centre houses a number of big box style stores and the outside car park has been littered with potholes for a number of months.
Of particular concern is two holes directly on the exit to Gillies Street, forcing cars to swerve into the other lane to get out of the car park.
As more people swarm to the area for end of year and Christmas shopping, car parks and shopping centres are expected to become more congested.
After the wettest spring in town since the weather bureau began keeping records in 1908 and the rain expected to continue into summer it does not look like there will be a reprieve anytime soon.
Shop managers within the Home Co complex told The Courier they understood the increased rain made it difficult to complete repair, but were concerned customers could seriously damage their cars.
While staff can avoid the bad areas they were concerned visitors could be caught unawares.
It's a problem plaguing the whole town with Ballarat council are working on a backlog of 800 road maintenance jobs as of last week.
Residents have raised concerns about the carpark, worried someone could hurt themselves but unsure who best to contact to raise their worries.
HM Capital is in charge of the property.
The company's national portfolio manager Stephen Alborough said in a statement the "top priority" was keeping the centre safe and clean.
He said the team was working on the car park to ensure it was safe.
"Our team are in the process of further repair works in the car park following the most recent weather events, and expect to have this complete by Tuesday of next week if not before," he said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
