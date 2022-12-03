Clunes 89 (17) def Central Wendouree 64 (1)
Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker, Slade Baulch, Geoff Annear 22 def Jordan Kaufmann, Leonard Vincent, Heather Hopkinson, Ian Batters 15; Narelle Vorbach, John Dellavedova, Vincent Hunt, Andrew Ingram 24 def Meryl Holloway, Margaret Wilkins, Colin Thompson, Tony Gutteridge 22; William Hudson, Debbie Annear, Jeff Gale, Troy Thomson 18 drew Graeme Seymour, Margaret O'Meara, Ian Long, Bill Durand 18; Howard Smith, Eileen Spong, Paul Lythgo, David Templeton 35 def Tony Milardovic, Basil Tuddenham, Barry Adams, John Adams 9
Ballarat East 76 (15) def Midlands 52 (3)
Tony Morley, Ben Wiffen, Troy Dean, Peter Dean 21 def Geoffrey Jenkins, Wally Slocombe, Neil Peoples, Rodney Lock 13; Ned Bedggood, Michael Kay, Timothy Wilson, Peter Wilson 16 drew Michael North, Barry Wilson, Lynette Lock, Gregory Plier 16; Shannon Anwyl, Owen Dunne, David Anwyl, James Dean 13 def by Dean Nichols, Brian Croft, Peter Considine, Jacob Croft 20; Matty Jarratt, Mark Boyd, Tony Driscoll, Mark Ryan 26 def Paul Carlyle, Patricia Speechley, David Speechley, Paul Kennedy 13
Ballarat North 93 (18) def v City Oval 61 (0)
Damian Payne, George Atkins, Amy Newman, William Hodgetts 21 def Tony Spurgo, Keneth Magrath, Mitchell Walton, Gavin Mann 15; Michael Clark, John Quick, Daniel Nestor, Glenn Mattei 17 def Peter Orr, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 15; Peter Hawkins, Martin Stewart, Scott Plater, Andrew Dalgleish 24 def Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 14; Steve Feldman, Dave Anderton, Gregory Williams, Colin Wright 31 def Peter Cameron, Mark Firman, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts 17
Waubra 84 (16) def Webbcona 61 (2)
Jim Troy, Justin Coloe, Pat Clark, John Stepnell 18 def Barry Garnham, Shayne Bromilow, Robert Edwards, Geoff Gullock 17; Clinton Rogers, Geoffrey Bartholomew, Casey Moran, Samuel Cashin 24 def Helen Williams, Bruce Sutherland, Benjamin Horwood, Peter Morris 10; Tony Biordy, Terence Briody, Greg Loader, Laurence Cashin 22 def Jacinda Wells, Donna Blackburn, Jennifer Shepherd, Shayne Hodges 11; Peter Molloy, John Moloney, Matthew Gallagher, Luke Molloy 20 def by Simon Cook, John Holdsworth, Rod Barton, Tony Lange 23
Victoria 66 (2) def by Smeaton 82 (16)
Nathan Cook, Ron Saw, Ray Sullivan, Alan Dennis 14 def by Peter Kersley, Kevin Clohesy, Alex McKee, Geoffrey Pickering 27; Kevin Haintz, Brett Harrison, Robert Chapman, Barry Davis 17 def by Robert Briggs, Robert Mizzeni, David Toose, Gregory May 19; Colin Jones, John Jackson, Helene Stenning, Neil Capuano 12 def by Robert McCrum, Russell Leishman, Joel McNaught, Jim Taylor 19; Dante Prenc, Jill Hopper, Max Philipson, Francis McGuigan 23 def John Gervasoni, Craig McKee, Geoffrey Toose, Graeme Perry 17
BALLARAT NORTH 106 points, +146 shots, CITY OVAL 98, +91, SMEATON 95, +58, MIDLANDS 90, +58, Waubra 87, +27, Clunes 87, +8, Ballarat East 85, +2, Webbcona 78, -35, Victoria 57, -107, Central Wendouree 27, -248
Creswick 76 (4) def by Invermay 80 (14)
Sigrid Glasspool, Darren Mitchell, Raymond Lethlean, John Purcell 20 def Neale Nurnane, Ian Cunningham, Leigh Vincent, David Carlyle 15; Ernest Robinson, Kevin Keen, Phil Zelley, Richard Burt 15 def by Jenny Blower, Stephen Riley, John Moroney, Geoffrey Fraser 26; Brian Turville, Debbie Matthews, Ross Prictor, John Matusik 18 def by Anthony Sevior, Ron McDonald, Wayne Ward, Mario Lenkic 23; Eileen Franklin, Bernie O'Malley, Judith Caddy, Beth Huntley 23 def Trevor Jones, Wayne Drever, John Macdonald, Peter Shillington 16
Buninyong 57 (4) def by BMS 91 (14)
Jeffrey Douglass, John Fox, Chris Kruger, Stephen Smith 21 def Dianne Hampson, Linda Johannsen, Kevin Burgess, Jeff Ryan 20; Robert Hepburn, Manfred Weil, Doug Worrall, Darrin Casey 6 def by Luke Prendergast, Julia Holton, Dave Lindsay, Paul Harris 24; Julie Pobjoy, Ethan Simpson, Joan Worth, Kenneth Sergeant 22 def Geoff Allen, Michelle Tait, Karen Pearcey, Michael Hampson 18; Margaret Sultana, Julie Worrall, Terry McDonald, Barbara Voigt 8 def by Brian Hickman, John Rowland, Gregory Vagg, Kevin McLean 29
Sebastopol 67 (3) def by Bungaree 69 (15)
Cec Deans, Kevin Lynch, Shayne Bottrell, Ian Hedger 24 def Emily McDonald, John Maher, Christian Innella, Terrence Maher 12; Brad Jackson, Derek Wren, Neil Lloyd-Jones, Warren Bedggood 16 drew Paul Stapleton, Michael Frawley, John Wade, Peter Spratling 16; Bryan Cassells, Geoff Worsley, Mick McDonnell, Tony Walsh 13 def by Graeme Jeffrey, Chris Hanrahan, Michael Checkley, Andrew Mahar 21; Bill Candy, Steve Cassells, Cory Van Putten, John Hofstra 14 def by Danny Haintz, Travis Murnane, Michael Phyland, Tony Trigg 20
Beaufort 87 (14) def Daylesford 66 (4)
Maureen Konynenburg, Ronald Tiley, Rohan Quinton, Stephen Topp 27 def Gerald Coffey, Wendy Goodwin, Wayne Bull, Rodney Poxon 9; Ashley Haynes, Frank Gilders, Wilma Wereszczuk, Stefan Wereszczuk 16 def by Anne Bremmer, Dot Bull, Leon Hedwards, Pat Torpey 17; Aaron Cuthbertson, Les Pongho, Brian Hayes, Keith Topp 27 def Maureen Tate, William Hetherington, Stevan Stupavski, Winston Silbereisen 20; Donald Carnes, Carmel Milenkovic, Victor Dunn, Debbie Stanaway 17 def by Rose Marshall, Lois Hetherington, Kevin Gibson, Barry Watson 20
City Oval 76 (4) def by Ballarat 80 (14)
Robert Vance, Brendan Fraser, David Flintoft Ronald Coxall 24 def Korrien Lennecke, Gary Blood, Aaron Campbell, Steven Thompson 14; Kenneth Nunn, Bob Jenkins, Garry Powell, Allan Mann 28 def Rhiannon Williams, Samuel Craig, Michael Calagari, Craig Spratling 11; Lynette Kelson, Bryan Coutts, Janine Roberts, John Peddlesden 12 def by Grayson Widmer, Dennis Davies, Dean Campbell, Wayne Fitzgerald 36; John Hoffman, Sandra Grano, David Murphy, Gary O'Neil 12 def by David Brownlee, Darryl Blomeley, Phillip Aspland, Bob Williamson 19
CITY OVAL 105, +126, BUNGAREE 100, +88, SEBASTOPOL 99, +99, INVERMAY 91, +25, BMS 89, +47, Beaufort 83, +24, Daylesford 81, -44, Ballarat 67, -60, Creswick 48, -151, Buninyong 47, -154
Webbcona 86 (14) def Linton 72 (4)
Robert Kinna, Bob Shepherd, Mike Hall, Robert Walsh 17 def by Lynette White, John Hetherington, Shayne Ellis, Chris Fletcher 24; Wally Schreenan, Jacinta Paul, Bob Rodger, Danny Foley 10 def by Malcolm Worthy, Margaret Phillips, Phillip Blake, Philip Sloper 24; Brendan Birch, Sub, Tony Hendy, Scott Edmends 32 def Desmond Symes, Graham Turnbull, Gerald Como, Doug Hucker 12; Ken Frost, Craig Wells, Garry Van Kessel, Murray Alpen 27 def Geoffrey Wilson, Alan Patton, Karen Hall, Rod Lindsay 12
Learmonth 91 (14) def Smeaton 65 (2)
Judy Verlin, Paul Beechey, Donald Griffin, Liz Bourke 26 def David Davidson, Elizabeth Cosgrave, Geoffrey May, Bob Seamons 23; Andrew Edwards, James Greenwood, Izo Perovic, Glenn Stowe 17 def by Helen Jenkin, Ross Dimond, Rhonda Armstrong, Laraine Toose 18; Shirley Marshall, Kenneth Stowe, Graham Findlay, William Shillito 36 def Jenny Toose, Miriam Haines, Ian Pickering, Helen Mizzeni 3; Hanna Morvell, Alistair Powell, Sally Goldsmith, Bob Peskett 12 def by Joan Lafranchi, Bill Janetski, Noel Bomphrey, Ronald Leishman 21
Ballan 109 (18) def BMS 50 (0)
Grant Stirling, Jarrod McGuire, Brad Coffey, Marcus Darley 24 def Andre Alexander, Rosemaree Hickman, Trish Dower, Antonius Kuypers 12; Mick Conroy, Scott McConnell, John Mullane, David O'Hanlon 34 def Lynette Bryce, Garry Fitzsimons, Judith Lindsay, Lindsay Vanstan 10; Gary Webb, Luke Mullane, Rick Sloan, Chris Love 23 def Bethal Ryan, Michael Hughes, Colin Duffy, Harry Johannsen 14; Justin Cameron, David Myers, Peter O'Connell, Anne Draffen 29 def Alan Marini, Rodney Otto, Julie Bedggood, Patrick Kennedy 14
Central Wendouree 60 (0) def by Sebastopol 104 (18)
Lou Verberne, Peter Woolley, Susanne Peters, Andrew Bishop 14 def by Trisha Cole, Sue Cassells, Dave Cassells, Joe Hayes 28; Danny Hill, Sandra Middleton, Janet Vincent, William Wilkins 18 def by Helen Sculley, Stu Neish, Nick Ravenscroft, Bill Anderson 30; Richard Kerr, David Simpson, Graeme Keating, Jack Keating 16 def by Rob Anning, Bill Searle, Neville Thornhill, Col Neve 24; Carmel Mahony, Keith Andrews, Glenis Keilar, Ian Forbes 12 def by George Dailly, Keith Andrews, John Symons, Terry Bond 22
Midlands 76 (4) def by Victoria 79 (14)
Ron Hutchinson, Philip Robinson, Barry Phelan, Edward Harwood 24 def Peter Cocks, Thomas Atkins, Peter Muller, Robert Whitcher 16; Graeme Yates, David Denham, Kevin McGrath, Jim Graham 23 def Janet Norman, George Pyke, Lynn Slater, Peter McDougall 16; John Giblett, Christine Hawken, Daryl Traynor, Bill Hawken 16 def by Mark Helmich, Peter Elshaug, Barry Nunn, Paul Norman 21; Eric Kosloff, Darren Brown, Graeme Barnett, Daryl Sparkman 13 def by Mal Tudorovic, Daryl Quinlan, John Macdonald, Bradley Barnes 26
BALLAN 124, +237, SEBASTOPOL 108, +124, MIDLANDS 104, +99, VICTORIA 90, +79, Learmonth 83, +34, Linton 83, +2, BMS 55, -162, Webbcona 55, -165, Smeaton 51, -113, Central Wendouree 47, -135
Sebastopol 85 (16) def Daylesford 70 (2)
Julie Brown, Ron Worladge, Marcus Murrell, Peter Shaw 24 def Kenneth Gillies, Ted Goodwin, Leslie Healey, James Grant 18; David Jones, Neville Punshon, John Cheswick, Steve Turner 28 def John Gillies, Jeffrey Jarrad, Barry Yanner, Dale Field 8; John Ryan, Judie Matthews, Ian McBain, David Pratt 8 def by Ron Barron, Margaret Coffey, Raymond Irving, Alan Chatfield 25; Chris Medwell, Jeff Sculley, Max Medwell, John Copeman 25 def Joan Field, Evelyn Young, Peter Wigmore, John Anglin 19
Midlands 70 (4) def by Webbcona 90 (14)
Wayne Nichols, Lyal Denning, Andrew Peacock, Graeme Smith 11 def by Dara Twomey, Cheryl Luscombe, Doug Luscombe, Daryl Muller 25; Sub, Barry Trezise, Allison Slee, Ray Slee 23 def Ken Mackay, Alan Marshall, Jason Panosh, Raymond Creelman 19; Jim Ross, John Vallance, Ron Higgins, John Beatson 15 def by Shane Cunningham, Ron Davidson, Pat Collins, Jackie Collins 28; Dorothy Denning, Robert Mason, Alan Duggan, Sharon Croft 21 def Ian Edwards, Ian Effrett, Wayne Mitchell, Anthony Clifford 18
Victoria 68 (1) def by Ballarat North 82 (17)
David Ford, Ros Capuano, Michael Walsh, Barry Huebner 12 def by Wayne Huggett, Rory Brown, Alan Gervasoni, Mick Brown 24; Geoff Wilson, Kelvin Jarvis, Peter Powell, Desmond Williams 20 def by Ken Taylor, Garry Turner, Leslie Ayres, Alexander Parker 21; Christopher Carmody, Paul Britt, Darren Britt, John Berriman 17 def by Robert Norman, Hamish Adams, Matthew Smith, Garry Bowden 18; Craig Irving, Brian Bellingham, Matthew Berriman, Val Wilckens 19 drew Phil Hoey, Ian Antonio, Tony Spiers,Terry Simpkin 19
Central Wendouree 97 (18) def Mount Xavier 71 (0)
Sue Grey, Dennis Green, John Earl, Peter Townsend 28 def Doug Wilson, Murray Trickey, David Tuddenham, Ray Giles 19; Douglas Bowers, Alan Valpied, David Fawell, James Snibson 20 def Stephen Blood, John Kennedy, Ben McDonald, Norman Hughes 19; Rita Strownix, Geoff Lawrence, Gwen Archibald, Ted Burke 20 def David Alsop, Olivia McKeegan, Gerard Ronan, John Duggan 18; Harry Kuiper, Brian Kiley, Barry Wells, Gordon Cornell 29 def Helen Jones, Jack McDonald, Irene Ritchie, Stephen Jones 15
City Oval 103 (18) def Buninyong 56 (0)
Bettty Paton, Jamie Winton, Terry Grano, Jim Paton 24 def Terrence Gillett, Tyler Dittloff, Barry Mebbrey, Bill Bridges 19; Richard Bice, Alan Hawkes, Janis Vance, Adrian Graham 27 def Brenda Wynd, Thomas Lempriere, Sue Simmonds, Sandra Chapman 17; Anne Madeley, Cheryl Magrath, Peter Oxlade, Charles Bolte 27 def Stuart Josephs, William Hitchins, Frank Sultana, John Podolinsky 14; David Sullivan, Ray Rhodes, Eddie Harman, Ken Birch 25 def Ron Woodrow, David Crosbee, Barbara Glover, Graham Perkins 6
CITY OVAL 116, +147, SEBASTOPOL 104, +107, MIDLANDS 90, +24, VICTORIA 89, +91, Mount Xavier 89, +72, Ballarat North 88, +10, Daylesford 71, +80, Central Wendouree 71, -123, Buninyong 51, -143, Webbcona 41, -265
BMS 92 (14) def Waubra 73 (4)
Ralph White, Ivan Annear, Robert James, Lawrence Wilson 29 def Noreen Morris, Barry Herbertson, Sam Stepnell, Carl Stepnell 10; Barry Harris, Bernadette Hughes, Peter Squire, Mark Taylor 17 def by Tania Carland, Sub, Ken Fraser, Horrie Stevens 21; Pamela Walker, Katherine Alsop, Anthony Braybrook, Ian Russell 27 def Sub, Marichu Potter, Peter Moran, Bobby Williamson 12; Richard-Paul Holt, Peter Widgery, Shane Manley, Neil Ellard 19 def by Stuart Skelton, Joel Molloy, Bill Harrison, Paul Molloy 30
Smeaton 77 (14) def Bungaree 72 (2)
David Pedretti, Robyn Bradshaw, Bernie Charleson, Denis Sanford 13 def by Alex McCulloch, Danny Irvin, Daryl Browning, Brian Jones 22; Mervyn McKay, Des Dwyer, Shane Slater, Winston Pickering 25 def David Thornton, Barry Macklin, Michael Spratling, Graeme Dimond-Keith 23; Suzanne Lafranchi, Jenny Tranter, Bill May, Len Robinson 15 def by Chris Jones, Sandra Kennedy, Jacky Steenhuis, Noel Kennedy 17; Gordon McKay, Peter Howell, Barbara Adam, Robin Cawthan 24 def Tobey Jeffrey, Jo Frawley, Laurie Butler, Jayson Frawley 10
Sebastopol 86 (14) def Beaufort 68 (4)
Bill Lawrence, Rod Knight, Darren Kurzman, Peter Fletcher 18 def Moya Buncle, Terry Barker, Tony Ryan, Lester Harris 13; Paddie Matthews, Beryl Flynn, Peter Gilbert, Rosaleen Ryan 20 def by John Konynenburg, Jennie Godfrey, Peter Milenkovic, William Godfrey 24; Robin McGloin, Terry Robbie, Barry Levy, Phil Brough 28 def Janet Carson, Sally Murrell, Megan Morris, Geoffrey Carson 9; Peter Serno, Ross Nicol, John Harvey, Graham Wood 20 def by Jennifer Trengove, Graeme Anthony, Ken Emmett, Tony Carter 22
Ballarat v Ballan - No scores submitted
City Oval 83 (16) def Learmonth 76 (2)
Anne Poulton, Ray Kinna, Joe Arnold, Dave Bartsch 10 def by Ashley Harrison, David Baird, Ian Pym, Pat Hunter 28; Dorothy Sheehan, Anthony Coxall, James Fitzpatrick, Kathleen McKenzie 26 def William Robinson, Graeme Mead, Bruce Treweek, Neil Bourke 17; Robert Oonk, Sandy Orr, Barry Hender, Maxwell Sargent 27 def Ross Catherall, Leanne Morvell, William Dunn, Neville Curtis 14; Maureen Lynch, Mary Oonk, David O'Sullivan, Helen Kinnersly 20 def Kaye Dean, Sandy Redpath, Ian Martin, Stephen Fitzgibbon 17
TBA
Sebastopol 69 (1) def Ballarat East 88 (17)
Barry Donovan, Gabriel Duyzer, Steve Martin, Hylton Tabb 14 drew Christine Harvey, Matthew Voss, Gordon Lucas, Alan Rickard 14; Margaret Cassells, Boyd Browning, Trav Meade, Bill Loader 21 def by Scott Jordan, William Burch, Collette Jordan, John Shannon 27; Howard Reynolds, John Kidney, Barry Fraser, Gordon Crotty 14 def by Nathan Biggin, Dennis Radisich, Noel Biggin, Craig Uthenwwoldt 26; Darryl Mitchell, Jenny Meade, David Parkinson, Neil Brown 20 def by Keith Davidson, Kerry Knight, Maureen Peech, Shane Britt 21
Clunes 104 (18) def Mount Xavier 54 (0)
Keith Prebble, Danny Spong, Jodie Lythgo, John Young 25 def Stephen Low, Edward Abele, Dennis Keating, Noelene Kennedy 13; Susan Boland, Michelle Campion, Peter Brough, Joshua Polson 35 def Sandra Abele, Ray Bear, Julie Moran, Elaine Edmiston 9; David Reynolds, Valerie Jackson, Lee Dixon, Alan Carnegie 21 def Maree Duffy, Allan Abele, Nancy Jackson, Craig Rodgers 13; Frank Kitchingman, Terry Kinnersly, Rex Martin, Peter Croft 23 def Mary Kennedy, Faye Lamb, Teresa Kelly, Debbie Hunter 19
Invermay 66 (4) def by BMS 74 (14)
Gail Trembath, Mitch Maher, Dennis Timmins, Yvonne McDonald 17 def by Dennis Storer, Annette Daniels, Rodney Whittle, Donald Ross 21; Patrick Clark, Leo Romeril, Francisca Grady, Robert Jones 20 def Peter Ciaston, Annette Daniels, Kevin Williams, Mark Walker 15; John Johnson, Heather Brennan, James Brudenhall, Gwen Molloy 19 def Graham Boak, Heather Harris, Lindsay Clarke, Anthony Fletcher 17; Kevin Clark, Tony Morrish, Jason Gigliotti, Ruth Nunn 10 def by Dianna Palanca, John Walker, Des Severino, Anthony McCabe 21
Victoria v Midlands - No scores submitted
TBA
Ballarat North 60 (16) def Sebastopol 44 (0)
Logan Mattei, James Nolan, Adrian Haywood, Carol Taylor 22 def Di Tobin, Rita Page, Alan Ward, Elaine Pitts 18; Olive Gunnell, John Thomas, Colin Cox, John Brinkley 18 def Aileen Kerr, Glenda Densley, Don Clark, Peter Breteler 11; Jacki Metcalf, Ken Cox, Allan Webster, Gregory Cox 20 def Trish Lovell, Richard Foale, Norm John, Laurie Warfe 15
City Oval 10 (16) def Victoria 0 (0)
Match forfeited by Victoria
Buninyong 51 (1) def by Webbcona 58 (15)
Rob Marchbank, Peter Meulan, Brad Mahoney, Robert Crowe 16 drew Harry Sands, Katrina Panosh, Peter Reeves, Timothy Sands 16; Christine Thorpe, Lyn Treweek, Narelle Smith, Lloyd Pilkington 19 def by Shirley Corneille, Jennifer Mackay, Ann Gull, Tim Van der Ploeg 21; Linda Fox, Bernice Parnell, Brian Simmonds, Thomas Gallagher 16 def by Christopher Sherry, Ian Kelly, Bruce Kerr, Kenneth McClelland 21
BALLARAT NORTH 112, +121, City Oval 100, +71, WEBBCONA 76, -34, SEBASTOPOL 74, +24, Buninyong 72, -25, Bungaree 58, -30, Victoria 52, -37
Sebastopol 34 (2) def by Beaufort 46 (12)
Sharon Martin, Ken Sanders, Dave Vornarx, Bill Smith 24 def Vivienne Drew, Sub, Sub, Edmond Morris 12; Andrew Harris, Allison Harvey, Bob Hateley, George Meadows 10 def by Liz Ryan, Ian Price, Sub, Ann Topp 34
Learmonth v Creswick - No scores submitted
Ballarat v Daylesford - No scores submitted
Clunes v Ballarat East - No scores submitted
TBA
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.