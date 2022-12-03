Having travelled over many roads and highways in our region in recent times I am reminded of being about a 10-year-old lad (many decades ago) at the local show driving dodgem cars.
Weaving in and out to miss another dodgem car was great fun but driving our roads today is a safety nightmare.
On a trip to Melbourne I noted the construction of great new freeways with very fancy sound barrier fencing which must have cost squillions of dollars to design and construct to a gold medal standard.
I ask: "Why can Melbourne get such great assets whilst we in Country Victoria get nothing short of crappy broken down roads and highways?"
A recent photo showed 14 cars parked beside a local highway, each with two damaged wheels after hitting a dirty great big pothole, waiting to be towed to the nearest tyre repair shop.
It is no use blaming the wet weather and the floods for all of this.
To top it off I see that the Andrews Labor Government is hell bent on the urgent construction of a three-quarter roundabout at the corner of Carngham Road and Dyson Drive in Alfredton.
Paul Jenkins, is the former Liberal member for Ballarat West
I think the whole of Australia needs to sit down and review the ways and material we are are using to build our roads.
Obviously roads are are huge expense and the cheapest alternative is always going to be the most favoured way but obviously not the most effective way.
NSW are trialing wet set mix.
Contractors aren't always interested in the best quality. I think repairs should be back in the hands of consistent, experienced staff. With outsourced hiring for a while. To ensure the best workers get the job, not friends, as it should be.
How about they forget about stupid stuff like reopening bridge mall to cars and more bike tracks, especially those removing trees! Then go full tilt at fixing all the roads along with finishing roadworks taking way too long!!
Can't wait to see what they do with the heritage gates and the next $50 million just promised.
Not yet 12 months since completion of the $50 million Ballarat Station redevelopment and the public plaza and bus terminus are being dug up to retrofit fire services to the north platform.
Bring me the head of the person responsible! Oh - that's right, no one is.
A mess from conception to completion.
Congrats to Regional Development Victoria, VicTrack, V/Line, and the Department of Transport. Together, they continue to plummet below even our lowest expectations.
John Barnes, Brown Hill.
The latest Victorian election results, particularly the results in the seats of Ripon, Eureka, Wendouree and Melton have some very particular lessons for the Liberal National coalition.
These seats were made the focus of a protracted campaign around the construction of the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project [now called Western Renewables Link]. The LNP seeded a campaign fronted by local protagonists opposed to this project.
Let me be clear that the campaign was based on ridiculous claims.
Claims were as ridiculous as the towers being 165-metres high to farming would cease through the proposed corridor, and sought to blame this federal project on the Victorian Labor government.
This project is absolutely necessary for the achievement of Victoria's emissions reduction targets, and as such the opposition to it was a political campaign designed to capitalise on the sentiments of climate change deniers.
This campaign has been roundly repudiated by the voters in the four seats most affected by this campaign.
The lesson in this for the LNP is STOP playing politics with the environment.
Ross Redwin, Creswick.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.