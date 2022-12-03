A Winter Valley-based groundskeeper and CFA volunteer is already in the gift-giving spirit as he looks to contribute his services for free in the lead up to Christmas.
Ash's Garden Care and Landscaping owner Ashley Cahir said he was on the hunt to find individuals deserving of a free lawn mowing in preparation for the festive season.
He said he was motivated to provide such a selfless gesture as an alternative to more material presents.
"I've been around Ballarat and I see some people have some pretty unkept lawns so I've given them quote but they've been unable to afford it, so I just thought this was a good way to give back to the community," Mr Cahir said.
"Often people who are most struggling are worried about food and having your lawn neat and tidy is one of the most important things.
"It'll just give them one less thing to worry about."
For those sceptical Mr Cahir might be doing such an initiative as a way to attract more business he wanted to make clear his impetus was not one built on self-interest.
"We've got enough business to keep us going to the middle of next year," he said.
"Growing up I've always understood the need to give to others and I've also be on the other side so I can understand what it feels like.
"Being a volunteer at the CFA in Napoleons I'm always willing to help others and I thought this was another way to help out."
Mr Cahir said he was looking to rollout his free lawn mowing service in the weeks leading up to the festive season.
"We're hoping to do four for every week before Christmas," he said.
Know someone deserving of such a present? Email ashleycahir@hotmail.com
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
