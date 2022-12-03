The Courier
Ash's Garden Care to provide free lawn mow to deserving Ballarat residents

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
December 3 2022 - 11:00am
Ash's Garden Care owners Ashley Cahir and Grace Bennett are looking to provide deserving Ballarat residents with a free lawn mow this festive season. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A Winter Valley-based groundskeeper and CFA volunteer is already in the gift-giving spirit as he looks to contribute his services for free in the lead up to Christmas.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

