Kryal Castle catapulting watermelons are a smash hit

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated December 2 2022 - 6:59pm, first published 6:24pm
The Victorian Medieval festival is turning into a great hit with re-enactors - and so is a pallet-load of watermelons.

