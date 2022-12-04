Ballarat Symphony Orchestra presented an unusual program at Mary's Mount, Loreto College. While it was an all-French program the two halves were distinctly different, the first part orchestral music, the second part wind band alone.
Retiring conductor Hugh McKelvey shaped the performance with precision and enthusiasm.
The orchestra performed three works of Gabriel Faure: the much-loved Pavane, the first three movements of his Masques and Bergamasques and the Elegie, for 'cello and orchestra.
The contrasting rhythms and tonal colours were achieved with fine control and energy.
In the Elegie, 'cello soloist Elena Polevaya brought to life the drama and pathos though a little more projection would have helped in the acoustic of the venue.
Charles Gounod's Petite Symphonie, the first of the two wind band pieces, is classically structured in its four movements and relatively conservative in its harmonic language.
The performance highlighted the strength of the orchestra's wind instruments.
The Fanfares Liturgiques of Henri Tomasi was the high point of the concert.
The four movements, drawn from his opera Don Juan de Manara, form what is almost a concerto for wind orchestra.
All players gave dramatic meaning to this grand and highly expressive composition.
The final movement includes a vocal part, with Elena Polevaya taking on this role and while competing with the wind instruments was a challenge, the overall result was effective.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.