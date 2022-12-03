Young voice reminds us little counts

DEDICATED young magazine editor Matilda Goodbourn is already creating a legacy reminding Ballarat that anyone can think big to make a difference in this region.
The 12-year-old has won a Victorian humanity award for her efforts on a project she started as an eight-year-old, giving a voice to children and tackling one of the city's most complex social issues: homelessness.
Matilda saw a person on a street corner selling The Big Issue and, upon learning not all magazines were for children, she set out researching how to create a quality product for her junior demographic. She launched The Little Issue with support from her school Emmaus' social justice program and the wider school body sending in articles and advice. All money raised supports the region's most needy via Ballarat Soup Bus.
As a daily newspaper striving to best represent this community's voice on the issues and stories that matter most in Ballarat, The Courier is impressed with the articulate and well-considered leadership Matilda continues to offer her community.
Homelessness is undeniably a huge issue and one that is fast rising in our city with the rising cost of living pressures. The Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales, a former editor of The Courier, said in launching the Ballarat Christmas Appeal the pandemic had indirectly meant there had been less chance for people to see what was happening on our streets. But that does not mean the issue has not been here.
When overwhelmed in how to make a difference, Matilda is a reminder the little things count - and anyone can do it. For example, donating to Ballarat Christmas Appeal will directly support people most in need in our community. Every cent.
Committee for Ballarat's Future Shapers, emerging community leaders, delved into the issue too and, after soul-searching realised they could make an actionable difference by rallying to bring a sleep bus to town. They have raised almost three-quarters of their $100,000 target.
Matilda told The Courier she wants the world to be a better place. It is a great reminder this starts for all of us in finding little things we can do in our own backyard.
