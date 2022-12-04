A Christmas party, held for the first time, for children in foster care and residential care in Ballarat was hailed a huge success on Sunday and organisers hope to continue the tradition.
Family service organisation Berry Street along with the Rotary Club of Ballarat and a number of local businesses teamed up to host close to 100 people at the Wendouree CFA station on Sunday to celebrate Christmas, after a tough COVID period.
Berry Street senior manager of education and early intervention, Andrew McCausland said the aim was to spread as much joy to the children as possible, especially with a visit from Santa.
"We've had jumping castles, the fire brigade has provided activities, we've had a barbeque and games," Mr McCausland said.
"Santa has been a real key - seeing how delighted the children were with Santa, to be able to present them with presents.
"A whole lot of families had an amazing time."
Those lucky enough to spend the day with Santa were from a range of different programs that Berry Street works with.
"We have children from four through to 18 (years old) as well as their families, so it was a really big age range of different age groups of children," Mr McCausland said.
"It's also kids that ... we are trying to help get from grade six into year seven.
"They're a really challenging group in school - that next step at school has been a really big challenge.
"We're just trying to provide celebration at this time of year."
Mr McCausland said the best part of the day was seeing the delight in the children's eyes.
"It's a pleasure to see that children can still see Santa as a really exciting, valuable person in their lives," he said. "Their expressions were delightful."
Based on the success, Mr McCausland said Berry Street, Rotary and the Wendouree CFA would be keen to hold a similar party each year.
"We were sort of worried ... people haven't been out and about that much lately. Slowly, but surely everyone turned up and it just confirmed that there is a real need for something like this at the moment," Mr McCausland said.
"But also that Rotary and the CFA got on board with Berry Street. We collaborated really closely and I think we came up with a really exciting event."
Berry Street provides programs to around 35,000 people in Victoria each year. Education programs include the Berry Street School, which has had a campus in Ballarat for five years.
In October, the school had 60 teens enrolled and a waiting list of more than 30.
