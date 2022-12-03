The Courier
Redan's Amy McDonald has become just the second person in the history of the Geelong Football Club to complete the hat-trick of best-and-fairest honours

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 3 2022 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
Amy McDonald has made Geelong Cats history with her third best and fairest win. Picture by Getty Images

AMY McDonald has become just the second person in the history of the Geelong Football Club to complete the hat-trick of best-and-fairest honours, named Geelong best AFLW player of the season.

