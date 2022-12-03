AMY McDonald has become just the second person in the history of the Geelong Football Club to complete the hat-trick of best-and-fairest honours, named Geelong best AFLW player of the season.
McDonald joins Dick Grigg who won four straight best-and-fairest awards from 1910-1914 (no award was presented in 1913) as the only people to ever achieve the feat in the storied history of the club.
The Redan product took out the award with 127 votes, to finish ahead of Georgie Prespakis (123) and Nina Morrison (67).
The midfielder took her game to a new level this season, averaging 24.8 disposals a game, including 34 disposals in Round 5 and Round 10 - setting a new club record. She was also selected in her maiden All-Australian team and helped the Cats into finals for just the second time.
Speaking to The Courier, McDonald said the historic nature of the win was yet to sink in.
"I don't think it has sunk in what that actually means, to be just the second person in Geelong's history across the men's and women's, it's definitely pretty crazy and a huge honour," she said.
"I just view myself as being so lucky to be able to go out there week-in, week-out, and those individual accolades are amazing, but it's more building towards that team success and hopefully a premiership medal one day."
McDonald said she was thrilled with how the season unfolded for the team.
"I couldn't have imagined that season seven would have gone the way it went," she said. "I do think though we left a little bit out there, we were all devastated to fall out the way we did (losing narrowly to North Melbourne).
"We feel we're at a point where we are able to compete with everyone and we'll look to get even stronger next season."
McDonald is one of the lucky few players to hold a contract for next season.
She said she was keen to get back to the club and hoped a new collective bargaining agreement could be nutted out by the league and the players association in a hope that longer contracts could be offered to more players in coming years as the league's professionalism continues to grow.
