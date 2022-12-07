The Courier
Free festive cheer as Sovereign Hill's popular Christmas Shopping night shopping returns

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00pm
Sean Inkester, Paul Elliott, Lisa Graham, Meg Bond and St Nicholas get ready for the crowds at Sovereign Hill's annual Christmas shopping night. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Sovereign Hill's traditional Christmas shopping night, a highlight on the December calendar for many locals, returns with the historic shops stocked full of uniquely-local gifts.

