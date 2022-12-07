Sovereign Hill's traditional Christmas shopping night, a highlight on the December calendar for many locals, returns with the historic shops stocked full of uniquely-local gifts.
The late-night shopping spree takes place from 6pm on Thursday December 8, with free entry for visitors.
"Sovereign Hill is a big part of the Ballarat community and this is our chance to offer a unique shopping experience with great gifts. We've got Christmas shopping covered," said Sovereign Hill deputy chief executive Katrina Nitschke.
Gifts available include Sovereign Hill's famous lollies, candles with new summer fragrances, health and beauty products, regional produce, hampers and collectibles including china, jewellery, special Christmas trinkets and tableware all being sold across the site.
"Our once-a-year late night shopping experience has become a much-loved Sovereign Hill activity proving popular with all ages. This year the tradition will once again delight our visitors."
Visitors can also get a picture with St Nicholas in the historic Red Hill Photographers, enjoy live music and enjoy take-away goodies from Hope Bakery before the museum closes at 8.30pm.
