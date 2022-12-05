Twenty years ago, the hamlet of Blackwood became just the second town in Victoria to have a Community Emergency Response Team to provide emergency care to sick and injured patients before paramedics arrive.
While CERT first responders are now common in many towns where the nearest ambulance branch is some distance away, in 2002 it was a different story.
Blackwood locals had lobbied for improved emergency ambulance response when, after a successful trial of the first CERT in Lavers Hill, they were invited to form a local group and undergo training.
Eighteen volunteers completed studies at Monash University and hit the road to provide early care for residents of Blackwood and surrounding communities.
Twenty years later, dozens of local people out of a population of about 300 have either served as first responders - dispatched at the same time as an ambulance in response to a 000 call - or as members of the committee of management.
The need for a Community Emergency Response Team is as vital now as it was back then, with the nearest ambulance stations to Blackwood in Daylesford, Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh.
"As a CERT member, you can make a real difference in a crisis. Because we respond to our own community, our local knowledge can help paramedics and other emergency services called to the scene," said Blackwood CERT co-team leader Janette Ogle.
The team respond to a range of medical emergencies in the region, including recreational incidents in local forests. They offer basic emergency care until paramedics arrive on scene, are equipped with defibrillators in case of cardiac arrest, and respond to cases in a four-wheel drive but do not transport patients to hospital.
CERTs are the human connection between rural communities and the health system on a bigger scale- Aliesha Robertson
"For many years, Blackwood CERT was set up and run by a committee of locals which was a representation of the incredible community. We have several members who have been with us for more than 10 years," Ms Ogle said.
"The population has grown and changed in make-up, but the need remains and is still filled by local volunteers who commit to the ongoing training and duty."
Team members must complete a Certificate II in Medical Service First Response, maintain an Authority to Practice each year with Ambulance Victoria and take part in ongoing education and training.
To celebrate 20 years of service, Blackwood CERT hosted an afternoon tea for past and present volunteers.
"CERTs are the human connection between rural communities and the health system on a bigger scale," said Ambulance Victoria Grampians regional director Aliesha Robertson.
"These people are the real heroes. They continue with their ordinary lives and answer the call when required. It is a testament to the local community that the Blackwood CERT team has made such a valuable contribution to the district for two decades and counting."
Ms Ogle said, like many community and volunteer groups, numbers had dropped during the pandemic and Blackwood CERT was looking to recruit new members. Members must live within 12km of the location they serve.
