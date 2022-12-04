The Courier
Community

Trades students build modular homes for women rebuilding after domestic violence

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 5 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Platinum International Australia's Neil Petersena dn Damien Faulkhead with students Tyler, James and Dylan in the organisation's Delacombe workshop. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Disadvantaged young people or those disengaged from education could soon be building homes for women fleeing domestic violence in a unique Ballarat pilot program to boost social housing stock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.