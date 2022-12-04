The Courier
Community

Last leg of Great Victorian Bike Ride ends in Ballarat

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated December 5 2022 - 11:30am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grant and Isabella Picone, father and daughter, from Terang, cross the finish line at Mount Helen. Picture by Kate Healy

A stream of cyclists made their way to Federation University's Mount Helen campus on Sunday, in the final leg of a 515km ride across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.