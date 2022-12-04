Last leg of Great Victorian Bike Ride ends in Ballarat

A stream of cyclists made their way to Federation University's Mount Helen campus on Sunday, in the final leg of a 515km ride across the state.
The Great Victorian Bike officially finished in Ballarat after nine days snaking through the Otways, Great Ocean Road and Western District of Victoria.
For two time participant Vicki Harper, of Invermay, this year's event was particularly difficult due the steep course taken by riders.
The course saw riders camp in dome tents set up by organisers along the track.
Ms Harper said she was sweating on the last 50km before the finish line, before generous farmers who lived on the track came out and filled the riders' water bottles with ice water.
"The Great Ocean Road was great. Also riding down the mountain into Apollo bay. That was lovely because the views were beautiful," Ms Harper said.
"I ride with sister and friend and we just stop, take photos and enjoy the ride."
Ms Harper said she enjoyed the scenery along the way, and the sense of accomplishment gained as she crossed the finish line.
Caitlin Borchers, Bicycle Network General Manager of Events, said participants were on a "high after an extraordinary week on two wheels".
"We've had our challenges with the weather with all four seasons across the week but our riders were treated with sunny skies in the back end including a spectacular Great Ocean Road day," Ms Borchers said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Great Vic Bike Ride started on November 26 in Koroit with overnight stops at Koroit, Noorat, Timboon, Colac, Apollo Bay, Anglesea and Inverleigh.
"We owe a big thanks to the local communities and councils along the route who have been fantastic to us as well as the 200 volunteers who've supported riders across the week," Ms Borchers said.
The Great Victorian Bike ride is set to return on November 25, 2023, with a route across Gippsland from Orbost to Inverloch.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.