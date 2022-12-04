Despite another 20 per cent increase in COVID-19 infections reported in Ballarat, a leading epidemiologist believes the current wave could be slowing down.
In the latest statistics, released by the Victorian Department of Health on Friday, Ballarat recorded 539 new infections in the previous seven days to Friday, December 2. The week before, there was 434 new infections.
It marks a 24 per cent increase but, is less than previous weeks.
Deakin University epidemiology lead Catherine Bennett said infections are likely to continue to taper as the weather warms up.
"It seems to be continuing at this sort-of slow rise, it's really hard to say when it will turn around or whether there will be a clear peak, it might level out and bounce around a bit," Professor Bennett said.
It's really a combination of people behavior, atmospheric conditions and the likelihood of spending time together indoors that can also alter risk.- Professor Catherine Bennett, Deakin University
But she urged caution heading into the Christmas and New Year periods, especially with wet weather likely. "It's whether it forces people indoors, it affects temperature, humidity - a whole range of things that can also impact on how easily the virus spreads," Professor Bennett said.
"The virus doesn't spread outdoors as well. You might get the odd thing, but really it's people's behavior indoors and what the weather does for that.
"So if it's raining and people are indoors and it's humid, that might be great conditions for the virus, or if it's cool and people are back indoors more often.
"Particularly if you come to the end of the year gatherings, it's really a combination of people behavior, atmospheric conditions and the likelihood of spending time together indoors that can also alter risk.
"That's why all states and the Australian government are also suggesting now is the time to be thinking about masks indoors if you can, keep your distance and so on. It just might help."
Infections and hospitalisations continued to increase across the state last week, with 26,971 cases reported - an increase of 21.4 per cent on the previous week.
There was 625 people in hospital with the virus as of Thursday.
