THE long hot summer of preparations for the Head of the Lake in February took a giant step forward on Saturday as schools from all across the state competed in the Rowing Victoria Schoolgirls Regatta at Lake Wendouree.
And while the full 2000m course was not used, the results gave us an insight into who is going well early in the season.
In the open coxed fours, Ballarat Clarendon College again look among the top chances come Head of the Lake, winning its final over 1500m in a time of 4 minutes 50.64 seconds, holding off the first of two crews from Loreto by just under seven seconds with the Loreto second crew was back in third.
Ballarat High School finished fifth in the final while Ballarat Grammar did not have a team in the open event.
Grammar did however run a team in the quad scull final and was an impressive 10-second winner, winning in a time of 4 minutes 47.19 seconds.
