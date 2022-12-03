The Courier

Rowing Victoria Schoolgirls Regatta at Lake Wendouree sees competitors get the early advantage

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 4 2022 - 3:01pm, first published December 3 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Loreto College squad took out the female school coxed quad scull B final. Picture by Adam Trafford

THE long hot summer of preparations for the Head of the Lake in February took a giant step forward on Saturday as schools from all across the state competed in the Rowing Victoria Schoolgirls Regatta at Lake Wendouree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.