Sebastopol has become the first Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant side to take down the once-unbeaten City Oval.
Sebastopol came into Tuesday's affair sitting in eighth place while City Oval boasted six wins and two draws through eight rounds.
The underdog Sebastopol went on to clinch its fourth win for the season in impressive fashion, taking two rinks to win 58-47.
The win, to go along with BMS' clean sweep over Webbcona, saw BMS jump into top position in the standings.
BMS won all three rinks against Webbcona in a dominant 68 (16) to 46 (0) victory.
BMS is the first side to seven wins, holding a 7-2 win-loss record after nine rounds, while Webbcona slides from fourth to eighth place.
Victoria capitalised on Webbcona's heavy loss by overcoming Creswick in a 69 (16) to 42 (0) triumph.
Victoria now returns into top four contention, rising from fifth place into third and sitting just one point ahead of Midlands after its defeat to Buninyong.
A slow 10-26 start in the first rink cost Midlands dearly in the eventual 62 (14) to 47 (2) defeat.
Despite the result, Midlands holds its position inside the top four.
Central Wendouree was one of three sides which claimed all three rinks in Tuesday's action.
The sixth-placed side cruised past Clunes in an 86 (16) to 27 (0) victory.
It means Central Wendouree remains within striking distance of the top four, sitting just ten points behind third-placed Victoria.
Judie Matthews, Beryl Flynn, Ian Harvey, Shayne Bottrell 14 d Lynette Kelson, Sandra Grano, Leigh McKenzie, Ian Robinson 12
Annette Hovey, Trisha Cole, Kevin Lynch, John Hofstra 27 d Janine Roberts, Sally McCracken, Peter Cameron, Wayne Roberts 16
Joan Dunn, Cec Deans, Sua Cassells, Ian Hedger 17 lt Peter Orr, Cheryl Magrath, Elizabeth Kierce, Chris Smith 19
Geoff Allan, Linda Johannsen, Michelle Tait, Jeff Ryan 24 d Loris Gullock, Murray Alpen, Harold Worsley, Leah McArthur 18
Lynette Bryce, Bethel Ryan, Robert Dickinson, Michael Storey 18 d Coral Crawford, Helen Williams, Robert Edwards, Geoff Gullock 15
Alan Marini, Di Hampson, Judith Lindsay, Michael Hampson 26 d Joy Feltham, Jennifer Shepherd, Tom Clarke, Colin Young 13
Chris Boyd, Rebecca Cooper, Barry Yates, Gerry Flapper 13 lt John Jackson, Brenda Hughes, Andrea Tudorovic, Kevin Coad 23
John Purcell, Debbie Matthews, Bernie O'Malley, Beth Huntley 13 lt Donna Leeson, David Leeson, Helene Stenning, Noel Verlinden 26
Sigrid Glasspool, Alan Penrice, Judith Caddy, Alan Annear 16 lt Jill Hopper, Robert Chapman, Deb Gorin, Allan Dennis 20
Margaret Sultana, Stephen Falconer, Joan Worth, Norman Hand 26 d Maureen Goldsmith, Paul Carlyle, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 10
Leonie Donnelly, Moon Meulan, John Nunn, Wayne Morgan 18 d Christine Hawken, Janet Vincent, Geoffrey Jenkins, Gregory Plier 17
Yvonne Gamble, Ian McGregor, Terry McDonald, Barbara Voigt 18 lt Judith Winnell, Eric Kosloff, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 20
Shelley Erickson, Terry Kinnersly, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker 6 lt Meryl Holloway, Elizabeth Liston, Ian Long, Leonard Vincent 35
Susan Boland, John Young, Lee Dixon, Alan Carnegie 11 lt Sandra Middleton, Margaret Wilkins, Barry Adams, Heather Hopkinson 28
Annabella Croft, Rex Martin, Eileen Spong, Peter Croft 10 lt Lyn Maple, Margaret O'Meara, Colin Thompson, Tony Gutteridge 23
