The Courier
Match Report

Sebastopol sends BMS to top spot | Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant round nine results, ladders

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated December 6 2022 - 6:20pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Young in action for Clunes on Tuesday. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Sebastopol has become the first Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant side to take down the once-unbeaten City Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.