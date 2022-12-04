The Courier

The Ballarat Bolts got back to doing what they do best - dominating one day matches, with a big win over Geelong

By Greg Gliddon
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
Ballarat Bolts' Nicole Edwards took three wickets in just five overs in the opening one day match of the season against Geelong at Kardinia Park on Sunday. Picture by Luke Hemer

WITH the Twenty20 competition behind them, the Ballarat Bolts got back to doing what they do best at the weekend - dominating one day matches.

