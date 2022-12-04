WITH the Twenty20 competition behind them, the Ballarat Bolts got back to doing what they do best at the weekend - dominating one day matches.
The opening round of the WCCC one day championship was a walk in Kardinia Park for the Bolts who eclipsed the home side.
Set-up by an all-round bowling effort, but completed by Nicole Edwards, who ripped through the Geelong tail with 3-12 off just five overs, the Bolts routed Geelong for just 90.
Only Geelong's number four Zoe Dixon, who made 32 and Sophie Walsh 20, showed much resistance against the star-studded Bolts attack, with no other player making more than six on the day.
In reply, the Bolts were quick to make their mark. Openers Imogen O'Brien and Freya Palmer got them off to a solid start with a 41-run opening stand.
When Palmer was dismissed for 13, O'Brien was joined by Renee Moffitt as the pair raced to the target.
O'Brien would finish unbeaten on 40 and Moffitt 23 as the Bolts scored the runs required in just under 20 overs.
While the firsts were celebrating a strong win, it was a tough day at the office for the seconds, which opened its season in the WCCC 3 competition against Melton Centrals.
Despite the Bolts fielding a mix of youth and experience in the squad, it was no match for the Melton Centrals opponent in a high-standard contest.
Batting first, the Bolts struggled to find consistency, before Emily and Simone McNeight produced a big eighth wicket stand of 72 to see the Bolts reach 8-175.
The total looked a good one, but the bowling was unable to break through with the Melton Central openers producing a 51-run first-wicket stand. The second wicket would fall at 93 with Simone McNeight taking both wickets.
But that's where it ended for the Bolts as number three Liz Pierce (77no) and number four Candace Hulett (32no) batting through the innings, with Melton Central's getting the total in the 31st over.
Next round sees the First XI gets its first home game of the season up against Frankston while the WCCC Shield 3 team go on the road to face Craigieburn.
