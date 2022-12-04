Cardigan trainer Emma Stewart has equalled an Inter Dominion Pacing Championship record.
The champion horsewoman has become only the second training entity to get five starters into a final of Australasian harness racings most prestigious series.
She joins the New Zealand training partnership of Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen, who achieved the feat in 2019.
Stewart will line up Honolua Bay, Act Now, Mach Dan, Nuratac Prince and Beyond Delight.
Stewart has trained more than 2800 winners, including 107 group 1s, but this years Inter Dominion, which will culminate with a $500,000 final at Melton on Saturday night, has taken her into new territory.
This is the first time Stewart, who trains alongside her partner Clayton Tonkin, has stamped her presence on the championship with such force in her two decades as a trainer.
It will be only the fifth time she has had an Inter Dominion pacing finalist - following Franco Heir (8th in 2007), Safari (4th in 2008), Restrepo (4th in 2014) and Philadelphia Man (8th in 2015).
Philadelphia Man had been her only previous heat winner, saluting twice in Perth in 2015.
This year though Stewart has dominated - incredibly taking out seven of the nine heats over three rounds in the space of eight days.
She started with a double in Ballarat (Act Now and Honolua Bay), had another double in Shepparton (Mach Dan and Honolua Bay) and then won all three at Geelong on Saturday night with Honolua Bay, Act Now and Mach Now.
Stewarts achievement has also delivered for Ballarat owners/breeders Bruce and Vicki Edward, who will have Act Now, Beyond Delight and Nuratac Prince in the final.
Myrniong trainer Jess Tubbs will also have Better Eclipse in the final, despite him finishing a long last in last heat in Geelong.
FINAL POINTS STANDINGS:
Finalists: Honolua Bay 48, Act Now 43, Mach Dan 43, Expensive Ego 37, Bundoran 33, Zeuss Bromac 30, Narutac Prince 29, Beyond Delight 29, Petes Said So 29, Better Eclipse 27, Spirit Of St Louis 26, I Cast No Shadow 25. Emergency: Torrid Saint 25.
Others: Majestic Cruiser 24, Perfect Stride 23, The Black Prince 22, Wolf Stride 21, Alta Orlando 21, Bettor Call Me 20, Triple Eight (Jess Tubbs) 19, Max Delight 17, Like A Wildfire 16, A Gs White Socks 16, Bulletproof Boy 15, To Fast To Serious 15, Jilliby Sylvester 15, Pitch Perfect 15, Bettor Be The Bomb (Basil Dooley, Allendale)14, Crime Writer 14, Huli Nien 13, Jilliby Nitro 11, Longfellow 8, Sicario 6, Mona Mia 5, Boncel Benjamin (Ryan Duffy, Gordon) 5.
The barrier draw for the final takes place on Monday night.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
