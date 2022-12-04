Barker, McDonough land interstate feature races

Two Ballarat harness racing trainers have captured interstate feature races.
Mitchell Park's Kelvin Barker produced a double at Adelaide's Globe Derby Park on Friday night and Cardigan-based Allan McDonough scored at Launceston in Tasmania on Saturday night.
Barker combined with Myrniong-based reinsman Bailey McDonough to take out the Southern Cross Series 3yo trotters final with Mercenary and Southern Cross Series 2yo trotters final with Sequence.
Mercenary won the 2yo final last year.
Allan McDonough trained and drove Blitzern to victory in the Tassie Golden Apple Final.
He also took the reins for the Emma Stewart stable, where he is a foreman, to win two other features - Golden Slipper for 2yo pacers with Rock Artist and So Art I in the Golden Girls for mares.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
