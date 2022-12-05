Fifth greyhound of the year dies on Ballarat track

Ballarat Greyhound Racing Club insists claims of its track being unsafe are completely false, following the death of a fifth greyhound at the Ballarat track this year.
"Our tracks are prepared with safety and in the best interests of the dogs for racing and trials every single day," Ballarat Greyhound Racing Club President Jodie Faralla said.
"We have a lot of data and tools that we can use to assess the tracks and if there was a thought that the track was unsafe then we wouldn't race.
"No one wants what happened to happen, it takes a while to get over it."
In Race 2 on December 1, two-year old Windeyer Bale collided with another dog at the home turn and suffered a fractured foreleg and was euthanised by the on-track vet after the race.
The stewards report said:
"Windeyer Bale checked and faltered approaching the home turn, underwent a post-race veterinary examination and was found to have a fracture to the left radius. Windeyer Bale was humanely euthanised."
Kylie Field director of the Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds (CPG) said "Ballarat has been one of the deadliest Australian tracks in recent weeks."
She said it was the fourth dog to die in the past six weeks.
"In only 18 race meetings, four dogs have died and 36 been injured," she said.
She called on Wendouree MP Juliana Addison to push for an independent investigation into the track,
"The state government gives millions of taxpayer dollars to the racing industry but there is no accountability, and dogs are dying appalling deaths," she said.
"Tracks are unsafe, there's no transparency in death and injury data, a rehoming crisis has emerged, over-racing is concerning stewards, and taxpayer-funded track safety upgrades aren't making the tracks safer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.